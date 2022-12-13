The Reel Life: Limits of crab, rockfish in Bodega; Clear Lake really wants to contain zebra mussels

Oceans and bays

It is more of the same in Bodega Bay with limits of both Dungeness crab and rockfish. Boats are back at the docks by noon. Crabbing has been outstanding as Bodega is one of the best locations for the combination trips with the rockfish reefs not far from the crab grounds.

A strong current at the mouth of Tomales Bay resulted in two separate rescues of kayakers off Tomales Point over the weekend. Strong currents can easily overwhelm the small boats, resulting in a sudden life or death situation.

Limits remain the story in the Golden Gate, with party boats heading to the Farallon Islands for limits of rockfish within a couple of drifts before pulling as many as 80 hoops for up to 25 limits of Dungeness crab. The recreational crab season is the only way to obtain fresh crab with the commercial season closed until at least mid-December. A few boats are venturing up the coast for rockfish limits with an occasional lingcod.

Few boats are fishing on the San Francisco Bay, as sturgeon have yet to materialize in San Pablo Bay, and the majority of the bay’s stripers are undersized. Leopard sharks are the top species. Dredging near San Rafael, Larkspur and Loch Lomond Yacht Harbor and big tides continue to mud up the bay. The live bait receiver in San Francisco is now closed until spring.

Lakes and rivers

Salmon that spawn in the Sacramento River in the Redding area are enduring the lowest survival rate on record this year.

About 149,000 young winter-run Chinook salmon have made it from Redding to Red Bluff this year on their annual trek to the Pacific Ocean, according to data from the University of Washington’s School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences.

In an average year, about 1.3 million of the winter-run salmon would be counted near the former Red Bluff Diversion Dam.

This is the second-straight year the number of winter-run salmon migrating down the Sacramento River to the ocean has been very low, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Last year, only 557,652 young salmon got as far as Red Bluff. But in 2021, warm water from the Shasta and Keswick dams was cited as the reason for the lower numbers of fish.

Whale entanglement assessment

I do not want to be the bearer of bad news, but the California Department of Fish and Wildlife made its whale entanglement assessment last week and determined there were more than 50 humpback whales in Zone 3, the area from Point Arena to Pigeon Point. This means crab traps will still be prohibited in zones 3-6 until the next assessment on Dec. 22. This data means there will be no local, fresh, commercially caught crab for the holidays.

International sportsman’s expo

After a few years on COVID hiatus, the sportsman’s expo has returned. The dates will be Jan. 19-22 at Cal Expo in Sacramento. The event is for outdoor enthusiasts featuring hands-on activities, contests, expert-led instruction, and hundreds of exhibitors offering new outdoor sports products. Many of the fishing and hunting guides offer discounts if you book them at the show. I have attended in the past and recommend spending a day. Visit sportsexpos.com/attend/sacramento for more information.

Gift ideas for the outdoor enthusiast

If you are struggling with gift ideas for an individual who enjoys outdoor activities, I would suggest a gift card to one of our local sportfishing companies. Fish Emeryville has an extensive number of vessels fishing for many different species on a year-round basis. As the name suggests, they are in the Emeryville Marina at the base of the Bay Bridge.

I can personally recommend this group, as I have fished with them on several occasions. The typical fishing trip today is about $250 per person, but you can also charter the entire boat with friends or jump on an open load and fish with many likeminded individuals. Visit fishermeryville.com for more information.

Zebra mussels

Zebra mussels are invasive, fingernail-sized mollusks native to freshwater in Eurasia. Their name comes from the dark, zig-zagged stripes on each shell.

Zebra mussels arrived in the Great Lakes in the 1980s via ballast water that was discharged by large ships from Europe. They have spread rapidly throughout the Great Lakes region and into the large rivers of the eastern Mississippi River drainage. They have also been found in Texas, Colorado, Utah, Nevada and California.

Zebra mussels negatively impact ecosystems in many ways. They filter out algae that native species need for food and they attach to and incapacitate native mussels. Power plants must also spend millions of dollars removing zebra mussels from clogged water intakes.

For the outdoors enthusiast, some of our equipment aids in the movement of this invasive species. Felt sole wader boots are a culprit; the Department of Fish and Wildlife suggests you dry or freeze boots prior to entering a new body of water. A boat’s cooling system and bait tanks can also move the mussel from one place to another.

Many lakes have set up inspection stations prior to any boat being launched. Clear Lake has a very aggressive program, but Lake Berryessa currently has a self-inspection document that needs to be completed prior to launching.

Tube worms in Napa Marsh

In 1994, the State of California purchased 10,000 acres of salt marsh in southern Napa County from Cargill, which managed the area for salt production. Over that period, much of the marsh has been restored to tidal wetlands.

One of the challenges of the project was to dilute the extremely salty water with current bay water. This was achieved by building what are called mixing chambers, where the water is diluted so as not to kill existing wildlife. One interesting invasive creature that has been a problem is the tube worm. These worms usually live in extremely deep ocean water next to volcanic vents.

The problem they have created in the Napa Marsh is clogging up the many installed pumps. Eradication is difficult; these worms live up to 250 years and when they are broken, they will cast out young that only exacerbate the problem. The DFW is not sure how they got here but think it might be ship ballast water, and are not sure how to control their population.