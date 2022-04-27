The Reel Life: Napa River iffy for stripers

Lakes and rivers

The Napa River has been hit and miss for striped bass. Trollers have been landing a few schoolie-size bass in the sloughs. The bait soakers are catching fewer fish, but usually a larger grade. I have not seen any reports of sturgeon being caught in the river lately.

Northern California trout season opens this Saturday, April 30. With the extreme drought this season, rivers and streams should be flowing at mid-summer levels.

Big Nate’s Guide Service has been trolling Lake Berryessa, catching a mix of Eagle Lake rainbows and Kokanee salmon. Fish have been holding in the top 40 feet of the lake. The hot spots are skiers cove, ranch house, and the big island.

I spoke to Scott Caldwell of SC Guide Service out of Yreka. He has been fishing Whiskeytown Lake for Kokanee with early limits most days. Fish are running up to 16 inches and they are holding at 25 feet. Top lures have been white blades with black skirts tipped with oil-soaked corn.

The striper bite in the Sacramento River continues to be outstanding. Guides and private boaters have been catching early limits from Colusa to Verona. Most anglers are using minnows, but some have been throwing swimbaits.

Ocean and bays

The salmon fleet was greeted this week with 15-foot swells, and boats were unable to navigate through the potato patch to reach the fishing grounds. Most boats came back into the bay and made the best of a bad situation. They switched to trolling halibut and fished up near limits.

There have been reports from Lawsons Landing at Dillon Beach that the halibut are finally starting to show. Bait has been difficult to catch with no anchovies in the bay, but the Jacksmelt are hitting shrimp tipped sabiki rigs.

When the ocean cooperates, the bottom fishing boats are running to the Farallon Islands for easy limits of rock fish. A few lings are showing in the bag, but it is still a little early for a good bite.

Due to the windy weather, there no reports out of Bodega Bay.

CARB

The California Air Resources Board approved updates to its Commercial Harbor Craft Regulation aimed at reducing emissions from harbor craft like tugboats, ferries and sportfishing vessels operated near California’s coast to improve public health in nearby communities, many of which are disadvantaged.

The amendments will begin phasing in starting in 2023 and continue through the end of 2032.

As a result of input from stakeholders, CARB incorporated compliance extensions for some vessel categories that would not have to upgrade until the end of 2034 if the vessel owner applies for and receives an extension if a replacement vessel is required but cannot be afforded. To address concerns raised by the sportfishing industry, the board approved changes recommended by staff that provide a one-time, 10-year extension option for commercial passenger fishing vessels until 2035 if a vessel is equipped with all tier 3 engines by the end of 2024. This change will provide more certainty for vessel owners, as well as come at a lower cost with no need to renew extensions every two years. The original legislation would have effectively ended the sportfishing business.

Brent Randol can be reached at brentrandol@comcast.net or 707-481-3319.