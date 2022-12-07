The Reel Life: New rules in place for hunters; finding shad at Lake Berryessa key

Waterfowl hunters have been allowed to use duck decoys featuring any type of motorized rotating blade or wing since Dec. 1, when the regulation took effect. Wind powered decoys, and decoys that vibrate, flap, wiggle or produce a motion other than spinning are all legal to use at any time, but decoys featuring any type of motorized spinning blade are prohibited between the start of the waterfowl season through Nov. 30.

General bear season opens concurrently with general deer season in the A, B, C, D, X8, X9A, X9B, X10 and X12 deer hunting zones and extends through Dec. 25, 2022. For those portions of zones X1, X2, X3a, X4, X6a, X6b, X7a, and X7b open to bear hunting, the general bear season began Oct. 8 and will extend through Dec. 25, 2022.

General bear season closes on Dec. 25, 2022, or earlier if the Department determines that 1,700 bears have been reported taken. This includes bears harvested during the archery season.

Oceans and bays

By December, the warmer water off our coast has usually retreated south. Last week, Will Vogler and his son Gage from Lawsons Landing fished with the Shrimp Boat. They ran to the Cordell Banks in search of the elusive bluefin tuna. They were rewarded with two bluefins running 136 and 154 pounds.

Rick Powers of the New Sea Angler had 18 anglers aboard this week. They caught limits of rockfish and Dungeness crab and were back at the dock by noon after fishing off Point Reyes.

Lakes and rivers

Finding the shad schools at Lake Berryessa is the key for solid action for crappie, catfish, smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, Eagle Lake-strain rainbows, and king salmon. The bait is holding on structure. The right side of the launch ramp at Markley Cove is the only place to put in a boat, but it takes some finesse as the lake dropped to 49 percent capacity.

Despite low and clear water in the north state, both the Trinity and Klamath steelhead bite have been good. With the upcoming rain, more fish will push into the river and then once the water clears, the bite should be excellent. Scott Caldwell of S&C Guide Service out of Yreka is an excellent guide and really knows both rivers. Visit caldwellfishing.com for more information.

Trees eat fish, too

The life cycle of a salmon comes full circle when adults migrate upstream from the ocean back to their natal spawning grounds, where they lay their eggs and guard them until they die. Throughout their evolutionary history, young salmon have traveled to the ocean where they bulk up on krill and other prey rich in nutrients. When adult salmon migrate upriver to spawn, they provide a steady supply of these nutrients from the ocean to predators higher up in the food chain — and even to the trees of the surrounding forests. The salmon lifecycle is deeply intertwined with the nutrient cycle across an entire landscape.

The long-dependable supply of nutrients from salmon has been disrupted in most of California, and scientists have only recently begun to grasp the repercussions. Many top predators, including grizzly bears, eagles and wolves, were either nearly or entirely eradicated from California by the 1930s. At the same pace, most of the rivers in California were dammed in the mid-20th century for water storage and flood control, blocking salmon from migrating to 48% of their original range.

By analyzing the nutrient contents of soil, insects, and trees in forests surrounding rivers on the Pacific coast, scientists have shown that the amount of nitrogen and carbon in these ecosystems is directly related to the population density of migrating salmon. Scientists are able to tell that nutrients originated in the ocean by using a method called “Stable Isotope Analysis”, which can detect versions of these elements that are normally only found in marine environments. The ratio of marine to-terrestrial isotopes of nitrogen in streamside forests is measured and then compared to forest areas away from streams to determine the amount that came from salmon.

These ocean-derived nutrients that salmon carry upstream are deposited on the landscape in the form of droppings from salmon-eating carnivores or the carcasses left behind. Salmon carcasses are eaten by scavengers or decompose into soil and become incorporated into plant life, supporting the entire forest food web. Salmon can supply 60 percent or more of the nitrogen found in streamside plants.

Today, without predators to transfer these vital nutrients, most carcasses simply wash back downstream, throwing off the delicate balance of nutrients in rivers and forests. With the decline in overall salmon populations, the removal of their predators, and the blocking of their migration to high elevations, it is estimated that only 6-7 percent of the nutrients once supplied by salmon in the Pacific Northwest are now returned to the landscape.

The effects on forests have not been thoroughly explored, but it is well known that a lack of nitrogen can limit the productivity of a forest. California’s forests are also showing unusual signs of stress and ecological imbalance. Some scientists have recently advocated for the reintroduction of grizzly bears and wolves in California, as their populations are declining elsewhere. While there is no plan for such a reintroduction, a few wolves have roamed into California on their own, and it remains to be seen if they will one day establish stable populations. Fish reintroductions or dam removal may also help salmon repopulate some of their original range in the Sierra Nevada. While these topics are not without controversy, it is worth noting that robust populations of top predators are a sign of a healthy ecosystem. People and predators alike depend on healthy forests – and it turns out forests also depend on healthy salmon populations.

How to cure salmon roe

Salmon like the salty cures, while steelhead are fonder of a sweeter cure. A fishy and easy recipe is what is known as the 3-2-1 Cure.

Mix three parts borax, two parts sugar and one part salt together. Then, you sprinkle the concoction onto you skeins. You want to cover the eggs with cure about like you would flour chicken for frying.

Next, place the skein chunks into a plastic container with a good sealing lid into the fridge. Over time, you will see the eggs “juice up” as the salt and sugar draw moisture out of them. Turn the container over a few times a day so that the eggs cure evenly. At some point, the eggs will look flat and deflated. Do not panic — the magic is about to begin!

The eggs will reabsorb all the juices and end up plump after a day or two in the tub. You can then dry them out and use them or put them in Mason jars or Tupperware and freeze them. Due to the high sugar and salt content, the eggs are very resistant to freezer burn and will keep a long time.

With this cure, you can start the inevitable tinkering process. When the eggs are deflated and expelling juice, you can add scents and colors. The sky is the limit here, but popular oils include sand shrimp, garlic, tuna and anise. With bait oils, go light so that your eggs do not turn out super messy. Bright dyes and food coloring can also be added to make your bait more vibrant.