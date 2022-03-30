The Reel Life: Rockfish, salmon seasons open this weekend

Ocean and bays

There hasn’t been much happening off the coast, but things should pick up with rockfish season opening Friday and salmon season on Saturday.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife was conducting another whale survey this week and they determined that the whale entanglement risk was too great. Therefore the commercial crab season will close April 8 from the Sonoma-Mendocino county line to the Mexico border. The sport season will continue until the end of July.

On the halibut front, the bite continues to be good. Last week the Lovely Martha from San Francisco landed a 30-pound halibut, the largest reported fish of the year. The California Dawn, after a winter refurbishing in Southern California, was out chasing the flat fish and ended up with 10 limits and crew fish by noon. Most of the fleet is trolling frozen bait. The fish have been moving around, the top spots being Oyster Point, Alameda Rock Wall and Point Pinole.

Lakes and rivers

The bite in the north state continues to be good, but with gas at around $6 a gallon, it will be an expensive ride. Trolling for trout on Shasta Lake has been good using speedy shiners with a mix of browns and rainbows. The Whiskeytown kokanee bite is still hot, with some trips yielding limits before sunrise. On the Sacramento River below Redding, drifters are catching native rainbows to 5 pounds. Closer to home, a few of the trout guides have been running scouting trips on Lake Berryessa with mixed results. On the bass front, water is in the low 60s and fish are starting to move onto their nests. With the water starting to warm, the bite should take off soon.

California Heritage Trout Challenge

The California Fish and Wildlife Commission established the Heritage Trout Program to emphasize education and angling opportunities for California’s native trout. The “challenge” is for an angler to catch six different kinds of California’s native trout from their historic drainages, and to research and learn about their diversity, historic distribution and restoration efforts.

Although our native trout are not as widespread and abundant as they once were, there are still many opportunities for anglers to catch them. Completing the “Challenge” may take anglers to varied locations around the state. Some trout may be caught in roadside locations while others are found only in remote areas.

There are no time restrictions for completing the Challenge, but only native trout caught in the appropriate waters and verified with a photo will qualify. Successful anglers will be issued a full color certificate, graced with trout illustrations by renowned fish illustrator Joe Tomelleri, to commemorate their achievement. The certificate’s size is appropriate for mounting in a standard 16- by 20-inch matted frame. A fun objective with a young angler.

The trout that qualify are cutthroat, coastal cutthroat, Lahontan cutthroat, Paiute cutthroat, rainbow, coastal rainbow, Eagle Lake rainbow, McCloud River redband, Goose Lake redband, Warner Lakes redband, Kern River rainbow, California golden, and Little Kern golden.

Brent Randel can be reached at brentrandol@comcast.net or (707) 481-3319.