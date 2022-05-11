The Reel Life: Salmon limits caught at Point Reyes

Ocean and bays

The San Francisco salmon fleet finally had a break in the weather and made the long trip to Point Reyes, where they scored limits of salmon to 25 pounds.

With the extended windy weather, the upwelling – an occurrence when nutrient-rich cold water comes to the surface – has been extensive. This has caused the water temperature in Bodega Bay to fall into the 40’s. Interestingly enough, salmon do not like the water that cold, which means I have not heard of any salmon being caught in Bodega Bay.

After over a year, the Bodega Bay buoy is finally back online. The buoy, located 10 miles northwest of the Bodega head, gives wind speed, water temperature, wave height, and a picture of the ocean.

Anthony Micheli checked in from Humboldt County, where he and wife Elle and son Jason went crabbing. On a two-hour soak, they managed to boat 21 Dungeness crabs. Even though crab traps are no longer allowed in the Bay Area, they still can be used up north.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reported releasing 500,000 Mokelumne River Hatchery fingerling chinook salmon at Fort Baker under the Golden Gate Bridge this week. Due to drought, they had to truck the fish to the bay, which will increase survival rates. These salmon will be ready to catch in couple of years.

Lakes and rivers

Troy Barr owner of T-Roy’s Guide Service usually runs kokanee trips to Lake Berryessa. But, due to the continued strong winds, he took a trip to Truckee to fish Stampede Lake. Troy and his two clients landed 15 kokanee in 48 minutes. Now that’s a hot bite!

Tomales Bay clamming trip

Springtime each year brings some good low tides that make for great clamming. I took a trip to Tomales with a friend last week. The bay has many excellent spots for little neck, butter, gaper, geoduck and cockles.

These clams can be found on any rocky, sandy, muddy beach. Using a garden spade, we raked the ground to a depth of 12 inches. The limit for the smaller clams is 50 per person. For the larger geoduck and gaper, limits are three and ten, respectively. We ended up with limits of the smaller clams and four gaper, which took about an hour of digging.

After that we gave a shot at the halibut, but came up empty. We did catch a nice 4-foot leopard shark, which we released. Only one other bite looked like a halibut, but we never saw the fish. The water temperature in the bay is running about 55 degrees, which is still quite cold. We did see some schools of anchovies in the bay, which should get the bite going soon.

The spring turkey season closed May 1 and, overall, it sounded like a fairly decent season. It’s good to see a healthy turkey population in the valley, although our growers might not agree with that assessment since a large turkey can consume a large number of ripening grapes.

Game Saver Titanium

After many years of quality use, I decided to upgrade to a new vacuum sealer. I found the “Game Saver Titanium” on the Cabela’s website for $200. This has proven to be a commercial-grade vacuum sealer and well worth the price.

My recommendation would be to buy replacement bags and rolls directly from Foodsaver, as the less expensive after-market brands found on Amazon seem to fail at a high rate. One time-saving tip is to purchase one-quart and one-gallon bags because it will make the job of sealing much faster than the using the rolls. It’s a great way to keep your catch fresh.

Pezzini Farms

You are probably wondering how Pezzini Farms artichokes would end up in an outdoor column. I am glad you asked.

Many years ago, I was traveling on business and pulled into the farmstand on Highway 1 in Castroville, just north of Monterey.

Pezzini Farms (pezzinifarms.com) has produced Heirloom Green Globe artichokes for over 80 years, providing their customers with the finest tasting artichokes available. Carefully selected for optimum tenderness and flavor, this stock has its roots from Italy over 100 years ago.

Artichokes are by far my favorite side dish to accompany fish. I have never tasted one with such flavor and texture. Next time you’re driving down 101, I highly recommend a detour. It is definitely worth it.

Brent Randol can be reached at brentrandol@comcast.net or 707-481-3319.