The Reel Life: Salmon, trout, bass all caught at Berryessa

Lakes and rivers

Rustic Rob’s Guide Service had clients out this week on Lake Berryessa and found a mixed bag of fish, catching seven Kokanee, two rainbows, one king, and one smallmouth. Due to the warm weather, the fish can be found between 80 and 100 feet.

Oceans and bays

The ocean salmon season reopened last week after being closed for almost a month. The fleet split up and most of the boats made the long run to the deep reef, where they found lots of sea life — including whales, anchovies and krill. Limits came quickly, in just an hour, for salmon to 25 pounds.

The boats that ventured to the north side did not fare as well, with only a few fish at Duxbury. In Bodega Bay, Captain Merlin of The Real Magic reported that while it took some time to find the fish, the limits were fast once they were located. The best lure was a blue hoochie on the downrigger at 150 feet.

The Lovely Martha and The Seabass continue to produce halibut limits for their customers in all the usual locations. The striped bass bite has picked a bit, with a few caught while halibut fishing.

Lightning trout

The golden rainbow trout is a gold-orange rainbow trout raised under artificial fish culture conditions and stocked as a novelty for angling sport. The golden rainbow was developed from one fish, a single female trout with a genetic mutation that gave her a mixed golden and normal rainbow trout coloration. She was found in the West Virginia hatchery system in 1954. In 1963, this fish strain was popularized as the “West Virginia Centennial Golden Trout.” This golden rainbow trout is a different species than the golden trout of some California streams.

In fish hatcheries, the rainbow trout has occasionally produced other unusual genetic mutations, such as the blue rainbow trout, whose body color is sky-blue. Golden rainbows are a deep golden yellow in body color, with pinkish lower fins, pink or red tones on their cheeks and the rainbow’s reddish lateral stripe. There is no spotting on the body or fins. The golden rainbow trout’s habitat preferences are identical to those of the normally colored rainbow trout. It is stocked throughout the state in appropriate trout waters. Spawning in the wild is unlikely, because golden rainbows are highly visible in streams both to anglers and predators like blue herons and ospreys.

Hippos in the Delta

This story may be a bit dated, but I found it extremely fascinating. Back in 2015, state water officials in conjunction with UC Davis scientists released a herd of hippopotamus from Botswana to feed on vast mats of water hyacinth that threatened to clog the intake to the California Aqueduct near Stockton.

Elsewhere in the Delta, the researchers imported hyacinth-loving manatees from Florida and giant guinea pig-like rodents from Brazil called capybaras. The menagerie of radio-tagged herbivores were part of a year-long experiment that sought to find more natural and, some say, more effective controls for curbing the menacing growth of non-native aquatic weeds in the Delta.

Enlisting hippos in the bio-warfare was the brainchild of Robert Broussard, a professor with the UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences who had long touted biological controls as a cost-effective way to keep the growth of hyacinth in check.

In some areas, the invasive plants had grown so dense that they threatened not only boat safety and the Delta’s ecological balance but also cargo ship traffic and the state’s water supply.

In their native African habitat, hippos mainly eat aquatic plants, including hyacinth, which they can devour at a rate of 200 to 300 pounds a day. They believed the rate of consumption would be even higher in the Delta with Brazilian waterweed spicing up the mix. Officials had to take special measures to keep onlookers at bay because hippos can be highly territorial and would likely attack people who encroach on their turf.

The Coast Guard had volunteered a crew to shepherd the bloat of hippos that were grazing in the Clifton Court Forebay, a reservoir that serves as the intake for California Aqueduct diversions to Southern California. Working from jet skis, the crew herded the hippos between the forebay and the Stockton Deep Water Ship Channel, where boating and shipping had been stymied by floating mats of hyacinth.

Researchers compared the hippos with the gentler manatees and the web-footed capybaras on feasibility, cost, and effectiveness in the waterweed control experiment.

Unfortunately, none of these options made much of an impact on the invasive weeds, but it was an interesting experiment.