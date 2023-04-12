Lakes and rivers

I read a report from Kevin Murray and Brandon Jones, who were bass fishing close to Spanish Flat at Lake Berryessa. Brandon using a jerk bait tied into what he thought was a monster bass, but it ended up being a 7-pound king salmon.

Lake Berryessa currently sits at 430 feet elevation, 10 feet from spilling into the Glory Hole.

Oceans and bays

I ventured out on the Playn Hooky last week out of Emeryville on a crab and halibut combo trip. We made the short trip to Baker Beach to pull the 20 crab pots.

I was a little concerned when the first three had no crab. Many times when pots are set close to the bay, other fishermen rob the pots. We did end up with a total of 60 crabs after pulling 14 more traps.

We then headed to the south bay for some halibut action. We arrived on a beautiful calm day off the San Francisco Airport with over 100 boats trolling for halibut. We missed the best part of the tide, but did manage to land seven halibut. The fleet that day had better scores than we did, with most boats getting limits.

Riverwatcher

One of the best adult fish-counting technologies is the Riverwatcher Fish Counter, which FISHBIO — a fisheries biology consulting company — has used to collect data on upstream migrating salmon and other fish species since 2004.

Infrared scanning technology and high-resolution cameras create an automated process for remotely monitoring fish. FISHBIO constructs a variety of weirs to install Riverwatchers for fish monitoring in large rivers, as well as elevator systems for deploying the devices in fish ladders and fishways. Riverwatchers provide automated fish counts and body size measurements, while users can identify fish species and validate fish counts based on silhouette images and photographs.

A basic Riverwatcher set-up consists of an in-river scanner unit and a control unit housed in a weatherproof enclosure on the river bank. The scanner consists of two plates mounted vertically in an aluminum frame with an opening 12 inches wide and 22 inches high. When a fish swims between the scanner plates, the infrared beams are broken, which generates a silhouette image of the fish. Riverwatcher units can also be used in conjunction with a digital camera that records video or still images. Data on passage date and time, fish size and speed, and water temperature, as well as digital and scanned images, are collected for each passing fish and sent to the control unit where the information is stored.

Data files can be downloaded from the control unit as frequently as needed. Database software is provided for processing the data and can display information associated with each fish passage. Users can refer to the infrared silhouette as well as photos or video to identify the species and sex of passing fish based on differences in morphology.

Data is collected only during passage events, meaning users do not have to watch hours of video to locate fish. The program includes tools to evaluate run size, timing, fish size classes, and associated environmental factors. The database can also be exported for further analysis in other programs.

FISHBIO is a North American distributor of the Riverwatcher and provides services related to installation, maintenance, and data management.

Lake Tahoe pelican story, Part II

I received a note from a childhood friend about her relative, JD Bergeron, who is CEO of International Bird Rescue in Fairfield. You may remember a story a few weeks ago in this column about an off-course pelican that landed in South Lake Tahoe. After the bird was stabilized, it was transferred to the International Bird Rescue Center in Fairfield. They rehabilitated the pelican and released it back into the wild. JD was personally involved in the release.

The pelican was likely making an early trip to the Pyramid Lake breeding ground, east of Lake Tahoe, when it struck the power lines.

International Bird Rescue is a global conservation organization for birds in a changing world. Since 1971 it has responded to more than 250 oil spills and other wildlife emergencies, caring for more than 160,000 birds on six continents. Much of its funding comes from public donations, which can be made by visiting birdrescue.org/donate.

Sara Ebersole

After writing about California kelp, I received an email from Sharon Ebersole, mother of Sara Ebersole. Sara, who grew up locally and attended St. Helena schools, had an interest and a passion for animals and the outdoors. She became intrigued with ocean sciences while studying at the UC Davis marine campus, The Bodega Marine Laboratory, and decided to pursue a degree in marine biology at UC Santa Cruz with an emphasis on kelp forest ecology.

She now works for the University of Alaska in Sitka, a stronghold for Alaska aquaculture. Its pristine waters and protected coastline offer diverse and abundant marine and terrestrial life ecosystems, which provide for ideal aquaculture and mariculture industry growth. This program works on Pacific salmon, seaweed, and shellfish hatcheries and farms in Sitka and the rest of the greater Southeast Alaska region.

