The Reel Life: Silver salmon incense Salty Lady

Oceans and bays

Our second trip with the “Salty Lady Fishing Club” did not go quite as we had hoped.

After a successful first outing a few weeks ago, we headed out of Sausalito at 6 a.m. ready to catch our limits. At that time however, Captain Jared informed us that the previous week, while leading a whale watching excursion, the propeller had been damaged. Because of that issue we were able to travel at only 50% power, resulting in a long trip to find the salmon bite — over three hours!

We arrived southwest of Point Reyes to find the fleet as well as an abundance of aquatic life, including a pod of humpback whales feeding on anchovies. If you have ever been close to a breaching whale, its breath smells worse than a septic tank.

We immediately got into fish but, unfortunately, we dropped in on a large school of silver salmon. As we mentioned last week, these salmon are endangered and must be released. About every fifth fish was a king salmon, so the day ended with almost a fish per rod — 12 kings to 16 pounds for 15 anglers — after we safely released more than 30 silver salmon. If they had all been king salmon, this would have been limits.

One of the difficulties in finding silvers, is for each fish caught you lose a 2½-pound lead ball to the bottom of the sea. With the current price at $10 a ball, it is an expensive loss. Since we were 30 miles from the harbor, the fishing day was a relatively short four hours long as we needed to get back before the fuel dock closed for the day. There are two more trips scheduled for August and hopefully the good fishing will return.

The full moon as expected brings larger tides which knocks the halibut bite from limits to about half of that. J&P Bait was closed for a few days this week because they were unable to keep up with the increased demand for out of anchovies.

Lakes and rivers

As reported by Sweeney’s Sports, Napa River striper fishing is starting to pick up. Bank anglers are using cut anchovies and sardines to pick up schoolie-sized stripers in addition to some keeper-size fish. To get bigger fish, anglers are hitting the sloughs and trolling rattle traps, and casting into levee breaks.

Lake Berryessa is starting to show life with the kokanee and trout bite picking up, and the big kokanee and Big Eagle Lake trout starting to play. Anglers are trolling anywhere from 40 to 90 feet down chasing the marks and producing. Paulina Peak tackle and J&J tackle are the top producers. Anglers are picking up some very large catfish right now up in the creek channels.

California Fish and Game Commission

I recently met with St. Helena’s Eric Sklar, who currently serves as one of five members of the Fish and Game Commission. He has been on the commission for the past six years with his term expiring at the end of 2022. He was appointed to the commission by past governor Jerry Brown.

The Fish and Game Commission has a wide range of responsibilities that continually expands and adapts with change. It meets six times a year, twice in Sacramento and the other times in various locations around the state.

Eric gave very insightful answers to many of my questions, which included topics such as the re-opening of abalone season, the possibility of salmon season closing, and if bear hunting will ever be banned. He explained that many of their decisions are driven by science derived from the Department of Fish and Wildlife and they also weigh the impact of their decisions on local economies. In Eric’s opinion, their overriding principle is to increase or at least have a sustainable wildlife population for generations to come.

I have heard much criticism of the commission from different special interest groups. Before my discussion with Eric, I was probably in that camp. However, I now can acknowledge that the commission is made up of very qualified professionals with extensive experience in governing and policy.

State’s largest Tidal Habitat Restoration project

The Department of Water Resources and Ecosystem Investment Partners are teaming up on the Lookout Slough Tidal Habitat Restoration and Flood Improvement Project in Solano County. It is a multi-benefit effort to restore the site to a tidal wetland, creating habitat and producing food for Delta smelt and other fish species while also creating new flood capacity in the Yolo Bypass and reducing overall flood risk in the Sacramento area. The project is located west of Liberty Island Ecological Reserve in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

The Lookout Slough project is unique in that it shows the effectiveness of innovative public-private partnerships to deliver accelerated landscape scale restoration, which is critical to supporting wildlife and the environment against climate-driven impacts.

Beyond the benefits to fish, habitat and flood protection, there will also be recreational opportunities at the site. Following construction completion, the public may access the new tidal channels for wildlife viewing, fishing, and hunting.

Snackle Box

Family friend and avid outdoors woman Courtney Shifflett shared with me an ingenious product for active families that love the great outdoors. It is called a “Snackle Box.” While it looks like a standard-issue tackle box, it is the perfect size for packing snacks for the boat, the woods, or the playground. With all the individual compartments, there is a place for everyone’s favorite snack on the go.