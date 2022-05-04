The Reel Life: Spring winds continue to make salmon fishing tough

Oceans and bays

The spring winds continue to wreak havoc on salmon fishing. Only a few boats have ventured out and reports are about a half a fish per rod.

The Goldeneye 2000, a charter out of Berkeley, reported in with the first white seabass of the season. The fish took live bait and weighed 40 pounds. The halibut bite continued to be very good in the bay with six-packs getting limits and the big boats one to two fish per rod on most trips. JP Bait in San Francisco reported that it hopes to open this week with its first load of live anchovies.

The water temperature in Tomales Bay was still in the low 50’s, but there are reports of a few halibut being landed. I headed there this week to try my hand at some clamming and halibut fishing.

On April 29, the Department of Fish and Wildlife released its salmon brood into San Pablo Bay at Mare Island. The fish were raised by the Nimbus Fish Hatchery in Rancho Cordova during the fall run of Chinook salmon. Each fish is about 3 inches long and coded with a wire tag. About 25% of those fish have their Adipose fin clipped, the fin which is on top and just in front of the tail.

Lakes and rivers

Big Nate’s Guide Service continues at Lake Berryessa to get its clients on limits of fish. On most trips, the Eagle Lake trout, Kokanee salmon and King salmon are found between 40 feet and the surface. Water temperature remains in the low 60’s. The lake currently is at 408 feet elevation; full is 440. When the lake drops below 400 feet, the Bureau of Reclamation will close Capell Cove Boat Launch. Last year, it closed around the first of Aug. 1. I would anticipate about the same this year.

California Waterfowl Association

I realize we are a long way from duck season, but I wanted to mention an organization that does great work to benefit waterfowl. For outdoor enthusiasts looking for some quality hunting experience, I would suggest becoming a member of CWA for $35 and getting involved in its “Hunt Program.” Participation is either through auction, first come first served, or lottery access to many of their premier properties. Some hunts are guided, while others are self-guided. I was fortunate to get selected for three different waterfowl hunts, one guided and two self-guided. Check out calwaterfowl.org for more information.

Northwind Outfitters

RJ Waldron of Northwind Outfitters is very generous and donates 10 hunts per year to benefit the association. I was selected for a sea duck hunt in the San Francisco Bay. We met at 5 a.m. in the Vallejo Marina and boarded what was originally a 25-foot patio boat with plywood walls and ducks painted on the sides. We drove the blind out into the Carquinez Strait and anchored a few hundred yards from Mare Island. I have to say I was skeptical at first – how could this ever work? – but at first light, it was evident RJ knows his stuff. We hunted for about an hour and got four limits of an assortment of scooters, goldeneye and bufflehead. It was an epic day. Visit nwindoutfitters.com for more information.

Grizzly Ranch

This ranch is located on the Suisun Marsh, adjacent to Grizzly Island Wildlife Refuge. The property was acquired in 2012 from Ken Hoffman, former owner of the Oakland Athletics. The hunt is a first-come-first-served hunt with the fee at $75 per hunter. This ranch has 14 boats in blinds with natural cover; the California Waterfowl Association provides the boats and four dozen decoys. This is an extremely well-managed brackish water club. I hunted the ranch in mid-December with my hunting partner, Phil Haman, and we bagged half limits of a mix of puddlers and divers.

Quimby Island

The CWA has this property in both lottery and auction availability. It is 800 acres in the Delta of all-natural cover. It was a donation to the CWA from Ellis Stephens in 2015. Three stilt blinds are located throughout the island, mostly next to willow trees. This is a great property that held a lot of birds. However, the way the blind is situated, it made it difficult to hunt. The end result came out to two mallards and two teal.

Youth Summer Camp

The CWA is partnering with Kids Outdoor Sports Camps to offer beginner youth hunter education-conservation camps this summer at its Grizzly Ranch, where beginner camps will be held July 10-15 and July 17-22. Kids Outdoor Sports Camps will also hold three beginner and three advanced camps at Six Point Ranch in Mendocino County in June and July, and two advanced camps at Bird Haven Ranch in Glenn County in July and August.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife

The 2022-23 hunting licenses are now available from the department website at wildlife.ca.gov. A new feature this year is auto renew, which can save a potential violation if you forget to renew.

Brent Randol can be reached at brentrandol@comcast.net or 707-481-3319.