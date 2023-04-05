I was invited to attend the release of rainbow trout into Lake Hennessey by St. Helena Elementary School students last week.

Each of the four third-grade classrooms received 50 rainbow trout eggs from the Mt. Shasta Hatchery courtesy of the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. The eggs were placed in classroom aquariums meant to mimic the trout’s habitat in nature.

The aquariums were kept at a cool temperature between 50-55 degrees and were equipped with a filter system to oxygenate the water, and a cooling system to ensure the water stayed at the optimum temperature. The eggs settled into the gravel in the tanks just as they would in nature.

Students made daily observations and predicted when the eggs would hatch into alevin, a pupus stage. Approximately seven to 10 days after the eggs were received, they hatched into alevin, and then eventually to the fry stage. Students observed and learned about each stage of the trout’s lifecycle and the adaptations the fish must have at each stage to develop. Once the trout were fully swimming, the classrooms released the trout into Lake Hennessey.

Through the process, students also learned about the difficulties trout face in nature and their natural habitat and the importance of preserving and keeping our water ways clean. This project was a highlight for both the third-graders involved and for me, an avid fisherman and water conservationist.

Lakes and rivers

There were 108 boats participating in the two-day Lake County Chamber of Commerce Tournament at Clear Lake, where the top five place-winners ranged from 50.18 to 59.85 pounds. The lake is nearly filled at 8.3 on the Rumsey Scale, but it is not expected to reach flood stage at 9 feet despite the coming rainstorm.

Ten bass for the day is a good total, and the reaction bite is beginning to take off. Crappie to 3 pounds have been found near Clearlake Oaks, while catfishing remains excellent with salmon pieces working for the big trophy whiskerfish. The Kings of Catfish are holding a major tournament April 15-16, and the Clearlake Oaks tournament is slated from May 19-21.

Oceans and bays

There is nothing to report from the ocean since there is no salmon season this year and the rockfish season does not open until May 1. Most boats are targeting halibut and striped bass in the bay trolling frozen anchovies. The bite seems to mirror the tide, with a large tide showing a slow bite and a small tide producing limits or close to limits.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has assessed the whale entanglement risk and announced the closure of the commercial Dungeness crab fishery at the Sonoma-Mendocino County line to the U.S.-Mexico border effective at noon April 8. This closure is being implemented because of two recent humpback whale entanglements that occurred off San Mateo County and in Monterey Bay involving California commercial Dungeness crab fishing gear. All commercial Dungeness crab traps must be removed from the fishing grounds by the April 8 closure date.

Longjaw mudsucker

The longjaw mudsucker is the goby family of fish, found in the Pacific Ocean off California and Baja California, and is noted for its extremely large mouth and ability to survive out of water for short periods.

As the common name suggests, the upper jaw is extremely long, reaching nearly to the opercular opening. Its head is broad and flat and its eyes are close to the top. The overall color is a dark brown to olive on the upper parts, and yellowish below. Sometimes a faint pattern of vertical bars may be visible and are prominent in juveniles. The first dorsal fin is relatively small, with only four to eight spines, while the second dorsal fin is larger, with 10-17 rays. The pectoral fins are broad and rounded, with 15 to 23 rays. They can reach lengths of 8 inches.

These mudsuckers occur in estuaries, primarily in tidal sloughs with shallow mud-covered bottoms, where they often excavate burrows. When the tide goes out and the mud is exposed, they will retreat to their burrows or move into tidal channels. When trapped in the mud, they can wait for the next tide by gulping air through the buccopharyngeal chamber in their throat. They feed on nearly anything they can find in the mud, including small fish such as California killifish, but mostly live on whatever invertebrates are available that season.

Their range extends from Tomales Bay in the north to Bahia Magdalena in the south. There is a disjunct population of longjaw mudsuckers in the northern section of the Gulf of California; this population has been evolving independently of populations in California and western Baja for an estimated 284,000 years. A population in the Salton Sea was introduced in 1950 and now thrives there. They are considered good bait fish for freshwater fishing, such as on the Colorado River, because they can be kept alive packed in moist algae and will not reproduce in fresh water if they happen to escape.

They are a favorite bait for catching striped bass.

Coleman Fish Hatchery salmon release

Last week, approximately 1.6 million fall Chinook salmon were released into Battle Creek.

This is the first of multiple releases of fall Chinook salmon this season. Each year the hatchery produces 12 million fall Chinook salmon for release into the Sacramento River system.

In addition to the production fish being released this spring, they also released 2.7 million fry earlier this year. The fry releases that occurred back in January are part of a three-year experimental release strategy to evaluate fry releases.

These fish should return in two or three years.

