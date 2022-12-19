The Reel Life: Stream flow volunteers needed

Stream Watch

If you live in Calistoga or St. Helena and are looking for another reason to keep an eye on our streams, the Napa Resource Conservation District is looking for volunteers to report stream flows.

The district is currently seeking stream watch volunteers in both areas who can monitor about six sites on a weekly basis. Volunteers will be asked to visit the site, take a photo, and upload the photo to the district’s website. If you are interested in being a Stream Watch Volunteer in Calistoga (or anywhere), please email Ashley@NapaRCD.org or call (707) 690-3117.

Salmon sightings

Napa Resource Conservation District is studying Chinook salmon in the Napa River and creeks. They would greatly appreciate people reporting any salmon sightings to help their surveys. Martin Perales is coordinating the fish studies, and he can be reached at martinp@naparcd.org or (707) 690-3118.

Lakes and rivers

Not much to report at either Lake Berryessa or Lake Hennessey. We need more rain to get the catfish biting, and a lake turnover will get the trout chasing shad at Berryessa.

Lake Berryessa rainfall vs. level vs. capacity

Peter Kilkus of the Lake Berryessa News has a very good a rule of thumb that Lake Berryessa increases a foot in level for every inch of rainfall after the ground has been saturated by 2-3 inches of rain and the runoff begins. This easy to remember rule is not completely accurate since the relationship between the lake level and its storage capacity is not linear. The lake profile is roughly a V-shaped bowl, with peaks and valleys and inlets and large flat areas. That means that the higher the water level gets, the more rain is needed to raise it further. It takes about 25% more rain to go from 430 to 440 feet than it does to go from 390 to 400 feet.

The Lake Berryessa watershed comprises 568 square miles of land with varying rainfall totals due to location and geography. The lake level measurement is an arbitrary relationship to the rainfall at the dam since rainfall at the dam is one of the few actual data points we have. The rainfall on the lake and on the rest of the watershed is averaged into this relationship. For example, when the rainfall at the dam hit five inches last week, the rainfall total at Cobb Mountain in the northern part of the Lake Berryessa watershed had hit about nine inches.

At this level, since the lake is a V-shaped bowl, the lake goes up "about" 1 foot per 1 inch of rain. When the lake reaches the 420-foot level, the lake then goes up "about" .7 inch per 1 inch of rain.

Visit scwamonitoring.com/LakeBerryessa for more information.

The Gamble Gauge has risen to 51.3% capacity and continued to rise with the lake level. The lake now holds 794,000 acre-feet of water. At its low point on 12/3/22 it was at 789,920 AF (50.9%). A full lake holds 1,551,300 AF. This number used to be 1,602,000 AF, but was modified after a detailed bathymetric study in 2013.

The Lake Berryessa watershed encompasses the 568–square mile area primarily fed by Putah Creek, which originates from springs on the east side of Cobb Mountain in Lake County. There is no connection to Clear Lake or snowmelt from the Sierra. Putah Creek enters Napa County about 11 miles east of Middletown and merges with Butts Creek just before it empties into Lake Berryessa. Therefore, rainfall over the Cobb Mountain and Middletown areas provides the bulk of water entering Lake Berryessa. One reason Lake Berryessa rose so quickly in 2017 was the very heavy rainfall that occurred on Cobb Mountain and Middletown. Rainfall in 2017 at Monticello Dam was 47 inches while at Cobb Mountain it was 130-plus inches.

Oceans & Bays

The striper bite in the Delta has been good, with a solid largemouth bass bite as well. Bank anglers are utilizing a variety of cut baits, while trollers are seeing success with deep diving plugs. The bass are opting for shad patterned baits. Anglers are reporting success on Jerkbaits, crankbaits and small swimbaits. The sturgeon action has been decent on roe and eel, but the north side has been outproducing the south Delta.

There are some large striped bass showing up in San Pablo Bay along with sturgeon as the freshwater flow is pushing some diamondbacks out of the Pittsburg area past the Carquinez Bridge. A few boats out of San Francisco are running rockfish-only trips up the coast or shark trips in the bay. Shore fishing is fair in most locations for shark or bat rays.

Scientists discover new reason for swordfish speed

Swordfish can reputedly reach speeds up to 60 mph. Scientists have discovered a new organ that may help the swordfish reach such high swimming speeds, according to a report from National Geographic.

The swordfish has an oil-producing gland at the base of its bill, or sword. As the animal swims, this gland pumps a cocktail of fatty acids to its skin through a network of tiny capillaries and pores.

The oil creates a water-repelling layer across the front of the swordfish’s head and it is this layer that allows the fish to move through water easier than most species. Swordfish have a hydrodynamic nose and can weigh more than 1,000 pounds, yet still reach swimming speeds of at least 60 mph, which is faster than most fish. This new discovery could explain part of why the fish moves so well beneath the surface.