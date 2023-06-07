Oceans and bays

On the Sacramento side of the Delta, striped bass action has been heating up along the west bank from the Rio Vista Bridge to Collinsville when the tides are slow. The stripers are in all stages of migrating, moving up and down the river through the Delta from the bay to the upper rivers to spawn. The schools are literally “here one day, gone the next.” Trolling slowed down during the periods of big tidal movement.

Sturgeon fishing remains solid out of Pittsburg with cured salmon roe. Largemouth bass have moved off the beds in the north Delta as the water temperature dropped 4 to 6 degrees. They have been found in open water with plastics or swimbaits.

Lakes and rivers

Despite the near flood levels of both the Sacramento and Feather River, the striper bite remains active. This is usually an area that peaks in the spring and is done by the end of May. With anticipated flows being high throughout the summer, this bite should continue at least until the Fourth of July.

Motorboats modify behavior

As reported by FISHBIO, the environment is flooded with the byproducts of human populations. But among the most prevalent of pollutants are human-created sounds — and humans are not the only ones listening.

Many animals rely on sound to communicate, find prey, and avoid predators, but a continuous background cacophony can make that difficult. This problem is particularly significant underwater, where sounds travel much faster and are often much louder. For example, the noise created by a super tanker is 128 decibels in the air, but 190 decibels when measured underwater.

The impacts of noise pollution on animals can include difficulties with communication, difficulty locating prey, prey being more vulnerable to predators, and animals switching from feeding behavior to hiding, fleeing, or social interaction.

Using the European minnow as a model species, the researchers developed an approach to evaluate the functional response of the fish to motorboat noise, or the rate at which fish consumes food. The experiment involved placing individual minnows in tanks with varying densities of prey (insect larvae) and exposing them to either ambient sound or motorboat sounds played through an underwater speaker.

In addition, a separate fish was placed in a clear tube within the same tank to determine if the test minnow would seek social interaction. The researchers measured where the minnow moved, how frequently it approached the other fish, and how many of the insect larvae it consumed (or its attack rate).

The results revealed that motorboat sounds caused a significant decrease in the attack rate, a significant decrease in the distance to the companion fish, and a significant increase in the maximum swimming distance.

Motorboats are common in many lakes and rivers, and it is unsurprising that the loud noise they produce affects the behavior of individual fish. However, the stress response of minnow in this study suggests that elevated noise could shift normal ecological interactions by causing fish to spend less time feeding and more time fleeing or seeking the safety of a school. Fish were eating less at a given density of prey. In turn, these shifts in behavior could trigger cascading effects throughout the food web.

Some animals have found ways to work around the noisy humans in their environment, either by rearranging their schedules to feed when boat traffic dies down, or by moving to quieter areas to forage. However, more studies are needed to determine the limits of these adaptations, and to understand the long-term ecosystem changes that may result from continued noise pollution.

Fish may not say much, but it is important to remember that they are always listening.

