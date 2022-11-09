The Reel Life: Striper action good in Napa River

Lakes and rivers

Bob Fisher of Wombat Charters and Dennis Grossi of Grossi Guide Service continue to see good action fishing the Napa River for stripers. Either throwing jigs into moving water or trolling are the best bets. Half the fish are keeper size.

At Lake Berryessa, crappie, smallmouth bass and catfish are showing up within the shad schools, and the slabs are taken on small spoons. The crappie bite will continue to improve as the water cools. The trout and salmon are spread out; trollers who spend the time are finding limits. As the lake cools, I would expect the bite to pick up once the lake turns over. The lake held at 50% capacity with the surface 394 feet above sea level, 46 feet below the Glory Hole.

Oceans d bays

The water is very cold in Tomales Bay and the chances of a halibut in November are slim, but not zero. There was at least one caught on dead bait by Hog Island on Sunday. But halibut fishing conditions do not get too much worse than they are now — except when there is too much freshwater in the bay, which hasn't been an issue for a few years — so if one or two are biting now, who knows?

Recreational crab season opened Nov. 5 to epic results. The entire fleet managed 10 crab limits for all passengers. The Lovely Martha had the top take with 350 Dungeness crab.

I jumped aboard the Playin Hooky out of Emeryville with some friends. We headed to Stinson Beach to set our crab hoops, then headed to double point for some rockfish. After catching 60 rockfish, we headed back to the crab gear and caught 65 crabs in the 22 hoop nets.

The commercial season has been delayed until at least December due to whale entanglement risk. The crabbing should remain strong for the recreation anglers without the commercial competition.

Napa Valley Ducks Unlimited dinner

The Napa Valley Ducks Unlimited chapter held its annual banquet at the Napa Elks Lodge on Nov. 5. Funds raised will go to conservation and restoration of habitat for waterfowl and over 900 other species. As a past dinner chairman in Napa this is a fun event for a good cause. Visit napadu.org for more information.

Fall hunting season

California's fall hunting season hits full stride this Saturday, Nov. 12, with openers for wild pheasant, fall turkey and the second dove season. Quail, chukar and snipe seasons, which are currently open, run through Jan. 29.

Free swan tours this fall and winter

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is offering free swan tours in Yuba County near Marysville on select Saturdays, November through early January, in partnership with the Mathews Rice farming operation. This area boasts one of the largest populations of overwintering tundra swans in the Central Valley, as well as abundant geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. More information can be found wildlife.ca.gov.

SB 856: Wild pig bill update

In September, Governor Newsom signed SB 856, a bill sponsored by Bill Dodd, as a response to the increased destruction and pressure that overabundant wild pig populations place on wildlife habitats and ecosystems throughout California.

Beginning in 2024, this law will allow hunters to purchase a single wild pig validation to harvest multiple pigs, rather than one pig per tag under current law. It also includes changing the classification of wild pig from "big game mammal" to "exotic game mammal," which will now allow youth age 11 and younger to purchase a validation.

Because they are game mammals, prohibition of night hunting and use of lights will remain in effect. Full implementation and changes will require adoption of regulations to address pursuit, take methods, and additional details.

Fish monitoring

California’s recreational ocean salmon season has come to an end, and so is the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s ocean salmon monitoring program. Anglers assist CDFW employees or agents who ask about their trip or request to examine the catch, as the information collected is essential to the science needed to support continued ocean salmon fishing opportunities in future years.

Every year, CDFW staff and affiliated contract employees monitor marine docks and launch ramps to observe and sample salmon brought ashore by private recreational boats and charter vessels. The samplers are tasked with observing salmon catch, gathering effort information about the fishing trip, and collecting biological samples of tagged salmon.

Each year, approximately 40 million fall-run Chinook salmon are produced at California hatcheries. A minimum of 25% of those juvenile salmon are implanted with a Coded Wire Tag in their snout prior to release into California’s rivers, bays, and estuaries. A CWT is small (less than or equal to 1 millimeter in length) metal tag with a laser-engraved code that corresponds to a specific release group of hatchery salmon. Each code provides biologists with information about that fish, such as the hatchery of origin, brood year, run type, release date, release location, and the number of tagged and untagged salmon in that release group.

Each salmon containing a CWT is also externally marked with a clipped adipose fin (the small, fleshy fin between the dorsal and caudal fin) to allow for easy visual identification in the field.

When a sampler identifies an adipose fin-clipped salmon on the docks, they will measure the length of the fish and remove the head for recovery of the CWT. The heads are then transported back to the CDFW lab, where the CWT will be removed and decoded under a microscope.

Survey participants who have their salmon head collected have the option to receive the CWT information obtained from their fish after it is processed at the lab. On rare occasions, salmon raised at hatcheries in Alaska or British Columbia make a long journey to waters off California and are taken in our ocean salmon fishery. On request, the CDFW Ocean Salmon Project will provide anglers with the biological information for their tagged salmon, including the age, hatchery of origin and release information.

Angler participation in the ocean salmon sampling program is critical to fishery managers and biologists tasked with ensuring the future use and conservation of this iconic species. The data are used to make stock abundance forecasts, which inform the development of annual fishing regulations that allow for harvest of more abundant stocks and meet conservation objectives designed to protect stocks of concern.