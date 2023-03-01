Oceans and bays

Herring spawns have been occurring sporadically around the San Francisco waterfront, and the dedicated herring anglers keep in contact to stay on top of the action.

Sturgeon fishing has improved considerably in the South Bay around the sloughs near Alviso, while San Pablo Bay is also picking up steam on the diamondback front for the first time in a few years. The central bay remains restricted for sturgeon through March 15.

Sturgeon fishing remains best in Suisun Bay, from Pittsburg to the Benicia-Martinez Bridge, and the best action is coming during the larger tides. Cured salmon eggs are proving the best bait, but ghost shrimp or lamprey eel are starting to produce. Striped bass are found either in Suisun Bay on bait or upriver from Cache Slough to the Sacramento Deep Water Channel for trollers. Both species will be more available as the water continues to clear and warm.

Lakes and rivers

The Russian River is in beautiful shape right now, with flows under 700 cubic feet per second in Healdsburg and under 1,000 cfs at Hacienda. With the low numbers this year, the fish do not seem to be holding as well in the lower river. The best action has been at Memorial Beach in Healdsburg, or below where Dry Creek enters the system. For fly fisherman, large darker pattern intruders are working best. For gear fisherman, casting plugs out of a boat or bouncing roe through the runs will do the trick.

As reported by Trout Creek Outfitters, the Truckee River has been fishing very well over the last week, mostly due to the warmer days bringing water temps up and making fish increasingly active. With the continued low and clear water conditions in the Truckee, they are finding success on small baetis nymphs in sizes 18-20 as well as midges in size 20-22, paired with a worm pattern as an attractor.

The focus is on fishing the slower water types such as the deep buckets, tail outs, or slow deep pocket water on the California side of the river. When fishing the lower river from Sparks heading east, the slightly faster water will be warmer, so fish will be more active.

With the diminished water clarity out east and the warmer afternoon temps, Trout Creek Outfitters has found a strong streamer bite. Nymphing mid-day then switching to streamers toward the evening has been productive. While they have seen some hatches of baetis, they have not seen the fish reacting on top, only subsurface. The dry fly bite should really pick up in the next few weeks as Skwala Stoneflies are expected to hatch in California, and prolific baetis will hatch out east in March and April.

Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival

Since 1973, the Bodega Bay community has hosted its annual Fisherman’s Festival and will again April 22-23. It’s a weekend packed with events for people of all ages — craft booths, live music, food, entertainment and more.

A favorite attraction is a wine tasting booth featuring more than 25 Sonoma County wines and a beer booth with several local ales. The food options offer something for every palate, from barbecued oysters, local fish and chips, clam chowder and a variety of food trucks. Live music and entertainers perform on the main stage all day Saturday and Sunday. Artisans and vendors from all over California and beyond offer a wide selection of arts and crafts.

The festival has its origin as a celebration of the start of the salmon fishing season and the annual Blessing of the Fleet. Each year’s theme is chosen by the Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Marketing Association. At the Festival site itself, you will see a wooden boat challenge where participating teams build a vessel and compete in a boat race.

The Fisherman’s Festival is a great venue for kids with a play area for face painting, spin paintings, games, a touch tank tide pool, and llamas (and guest pets) on parade.

Sunday morning will feature the Blessing of the Fishing Fleet, when decorated boats parade out of the harbor to receive a blessing from local clergy.

Visit bbfishfest.org for more information.

Sacramento Perch

The Sacramento Perch is California’s only native warmwater sunfish species. Once so abundant in the Central Valley it supported a commercial fishery, fish is found today in only about two dozen ponds, lakes and reservoirs throughout the state where other, nonnative bass and sunfish species mostly cannot or do not exist. A great-eating sport fish popular with anglers at Lake Crowley and Bridgeport Reservoir in the Eastern Sierra, the Sacramento Perch was featured this month on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Fish of the Week podcast (Season 3, Episode 6). Listen in as CDFW Senior Environmental Scientist Max Fish and UC Davis Distinguished Professor Emeritus Peter Moyle share the life history of this unique California species, along with efforts to protect it and introduce it to more California anglers.

Spring turkey hunt application deadline nears

The California Fish and Wildlife is offering 95 separate special turkey hunting opportunities throughout the state. Hunts are grouped into four separate drawings: junior hunts, general opening weekend hunts, archery-only hunts, and balance of season hunts. There is a $2.42 application fee and only one application per hunter is allowed for each drawing. Applications allow hunters to select their top three hunt choices in order of their preference. Hunters may be drawn only once per application. Visit wildlife.ca.gov/Turkey-Hunts for more information.

Ron Sculatti shared his love for fishing with his grandson Leo. They recently caught this Largemouth Bass together in a farm pond in Pope Valley.

The Peacock Bass is native to Brazil and Woody Davis of St Helena was fortunate to catch one when on a trip to South America.

