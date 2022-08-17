The Reel Life: Team Lenard wins Kokanee Power tourney at Berryessa

Lakes and rivers

Kokanee Power, a nonprofit that helps enhance Kokanee salmon in Northern California and Oregon, held its annual fishing tournament at Lake Berryessa. Twenty-seven teams entered the tournament with the top prize of $600 going to the team with the largest three fish. Team Lenard, made up of Nathan, Nathaniel and Cynthia Lenard, took home the top prize with a total weight of 4 pounds, 9 ounces.

Paul Steinhauer reported that his wife, Robin Chester, had won the female division of the Keine’s Fly Shop Shad Derby in July with a 18¾-inch fish.

The catfish bite at night remains steady for those who are getting out there. Cut shad, mackerel, night crawlers, or good old hot dog chunks are working for a few cats.

I saw a photo posted of an angler catching a bull trout, or Dolly Varden trout, in the Sacramento River this week. The last known bull trout were found in the McCloud River drainage in the 1970s. They were thought to be extinct.

Oceans and bays

This seems to be the year of unusual catches in Northern California. I read a report of a 120-pound Blue Marlin caught by an albacore angler 10 miles west of Fort Bragg. It has been 20 years since another marlin was caught this far north.

The Salty Lady Fishing Club’s third trip of the season produced some amazing results.

The day started at Duxbury Reef and it was quickly determined that it was going to be a special day. The bite was not wide open but the fish size was the draw. Since Duxbury has consistently been a morning bite, we fished from 7-11 a.m. and caught 10 fish to 36 pounds.

JR Coleman won the daily large fish prize with a 36-pound beast! Once the bite slowed at Duxbury, we heard reports of the fish biting in the north shipping channel, so we headed out and fished until 3:30 p.m., catching another 14 fish with a total of 24 fish for 15 fishermen. The overall average weight of the fish was 25 pounds. No doubt, 2022 in the salmon world will be remembered as “the good old days.”

Stay tuned: the last trip of the season will take place in two weeks. Next up for me, I am headed to Eureka for my annual Humboldt Bay California halibut trip.

Seafood a la plancha

St. Helena’s Lars Kronmark, a native of Denmark who is a chef instructor at The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone and an avid fisherman, shared this wonderful seafood recipe:

Ingredients

¾ pounds bass, salmon, catfish or halibut cut into 2-inch pieces; choose your personal favorite

¼ teaspoon Italian parsley

3 garlic cloves

4 lemon wedges

1 tablespoon marinade of your choice

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Pinch of chili flakes

Pinch of salt

Preparation

1. Clean seafood, discarding skin and any bones, before cutting into 2-inch pieces. Keep chilled in a bowl.

2. In a blender, process the parsley, garlic, olive oil and the entire lemon wedge. Once blended, toss two-thirds of the oil-based sauce on the seafood and mix well. Let stand for 30 minutes covered.

3. Heat a cast iron flat top la plancha or any heavy cast iron pan on the grill. Big is best and well-seasoned so nothing sticks.

4. Add a large tablespoon of your marinade it to your preheated and fairly hot la plancha, adding your seafood on top. Salt it, then toss it for a few minutes until done and flaky. Use your best large spatula.

5. Repeat this until all your seafood is done.

6. Serve at once on small plates as tapas. For a main course, serve with a good crunchy bread or your favorite rice. Have extra sauce to add on top and do not forget the extra lemon.

Salmon smolt depredation study

Reported by FISHBIO: California Delta Chinook salmon face many threats to their survival — from habitat fragmentation and water diversions, to warming temperatures and hungry predators. Studies monitoring smolt movement with acoustic telemetry indicate that survival through the Delta is very low, but pinpointing the exact reason for smolt mortality — whether it be environmental conditions, predation, or other factors — has been an ongoing challenge for scientists.

Recently, FISHBIO collaborated with Innovasea/Vemco to test the efficacy of one of the newest tools for studying this question: the latest version of the V3D predation transmitter.

These small tags, weighing only .33 gram in air and measuring 15.5 millimeters in length with a diameter of 4 millimeters, contain a specialized polymer trigger that degrades upon exposure to a predator’s stomach acid. When the polymer is eroded, the unique identification number emitted by the tag changes to alert researchers that the tag is now tracking the movements of the predator fish that has consumed a tagged smolt.

Experiments conducted in FISHBIO’s fish lab confirmed that the tag triggered consistently after predation events, and triggered more quickly in warmer water. Hopefully, this will allow scientists to better determine survival rates and which predators are impacting the population.