Lakes and rivers

An algal bloom is forming in the still waters of the Clear Lake due to hot temperatures. But some impressive weights were landed during the ESPN Bass Masters Shootout, a tournament that runs over an eight-week period.

The teenage team of Payton Lindell and Fisher Perkins have won the shootout in consecutive weeks, topped by Perkins’ big largemouth at 10.20 pounds. Unlike last summer, all launch ramps are open, and the Best Bass Tournament is holding two days of events at the end of the month. Crankbaits, swimbaits, jigs or finesse presentations are all working for an average of eight to 12 fish per outing. Catfishing in the early mornings or evenings is another draw.

The lake level on Lake Sonoma has dropped slightly but is still a huge improvement compared to this time last year. Bass fishing has improved with deep-diving crank baits. Catfish are taken on cut baits, chicken livers or dip bait. Crappie are also being found in the coves on the west side of the lake around structure with mini jigs or live minnows.

Bass fishing remains the best option at Lake Berryessa as king salmon, rainbow trout and kokanee salmon continue to be on the challenging side. Local guides are opting for other waters as an option to their home lake. There has been an early morning topwater bite with shad patterned lures before dropping to the bottom with plastics once the sun comes out. The lake has dropped slightly to 83% capacity.

Oceans and bays

Rick Powers was running a rockfish trip on the New Sea Angler when he hooked and landed a 50-pound, 50-inch white sea bass off Point Reyes.

The inshore rock fishing season opened July 16, and boats out of Bodega Bay and San Francisco Bay are finding that limits are easy when the wind is calm.

Changes in salmon migration

As reported by Fishbio, life-cycle changes that occur in the lives of plants and animals have evolved to align with seasonal changes in nature.

For example, the timing of the migration of Pacific salmon from rivers where they are born to the ocean where they live is influenced by environmental cues such as temperature and flow. However, climate change is causing some of these cues to occur at different times, potentially leading to shifts in the timing of smolt migration. Simultaneously, the oceanic plankton that young salmon eat may also be shifting their seasonal patterns.

These sliding schedules may lead to the mismatching of seasonal events, causing young salmon to arrive in the ocean only to find an empty plate. This offset in schedules could have significant and long-lasting impacts on salmon populations.

To investigate this, researchers recently conducted a study examining changes in the timing of outmigration for 66 populations of Pacific salmonids representing six different species across North America. By looking at the date of peak outmigration and the window of time over which outmigration occurs, they were able to search for trends in timing, and then compare these to shifts in the seasonal abundance of marine phytoplankton, a young salmon’s favorite prey.

Some of the most prevalent impacts of climate change on ecosystems stem from changing phenologies that cause species that once relied on seasonal interactions with one another to have less overlap than they did historically. But, even within a species, different populations may have variations in the seasonal timing of their life histories, and these variations could provide a buffer against the impacts of climate change. Because Pacific salmon are found across a diversity of freshwater habitats from California to the Arctic Circle, there is an incredible amount of variety in local adaptations, life histories, and phenologies.

By quantifying phenological change across populations representing all five species of Pacific salmon as well as steelhead, the researchers found that some of the species of salmon showed rapid rates of phenological change in migration timing, whereas others showed little change. For example, chum and pink salmon — two species that go to the ocean shortly after hatching — showed average changes in the date of peak outmigration 7.8 and 5 days earlier per decade, respectively.

Species that spend more time in rivers as juveniles, including coho salmon and steelhead, had much lower average rates of change in their peak migration timing — at only 0.1 and 0.5 days earlier per decade, respectively. Further, the two species with the greatest amount of diversity in migration timing — Chinook salmon and steelhead — showed the greatest shrinkage in their seasonal window of outmigration.

The main takeaway from these results is that the salmon and steelhead populations assessed in this study are experiencing shifts in their phenology at different rates. Plus, the data suggests that within each species, each population is responding differently to climate change. Comparison with the timing of the spring phytoplankton bloom showed that these events are occurring earlier each year, leading to a greater mismatch with salmon outmigration, and that may lead to lower marine survival of salmon smolts as climate change continues.

For species known for their local adaptation and diversity, such as Pacific salmon, climate change is likely to have unpredictable impacts. However, as this study has demonstrated, salmon across the Pacific Coast of North America are already experiencing shifts in the seasonal timing of their outmigration.

As the seasonal windows for outmigration narrow, and seasonal peaks of outmigration shift earlier in the year, salmon populations may face increasing challenges to survival. To address this, management will need to be resilient to the unpredictable changes that may occur and incorporate efforts to promote diversity in life history to help buffer against new challenges.

Today in sports history: July 27 1969: Betsy Rawls wins LPGA championship over Sue Berning and Carol Mann 1986: Greg Lemond becomes first American to win Tour de France 1992: Patty Sheehan wins 18-hole playoff for US Women's Open title 1996: Canada’s Donovan Bailey sets world record to win 100 meters 2005: Grant Hackett bumps off one of swimming’s most enduring world records 2006: Floyd Landis tests positive for high levels of testosterone after Tour de France win 2013: Hunter Mahan withdraws from RBC Canadian Open after his wife went into labor 2013: Candace Parker scores record 23 points to lead West 2014: Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali wins Tour de France