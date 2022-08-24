The Reel Life: Trolling the Napa yields 50 fish; gentle water and 16 halibut worth four-hour drive

Lakes and rivers

The striper bite in the Napa River has been strong for mostly schoolie-sized fish. Grossi Guide Service & Wombat Charters have been trolling with artificial lures, with limits on most trips. Ben Lee of Napa reported catching 50 fish while trolling last week.

Oceans and bays

I made my annual trip to Humboldt Bay to catch some California halibut. Why would I drive four hours to catch halibut when they are abundant in the Bay Area? Well, a longtime friend of mine who loves to fish is extremely susceptible to motion sickness. He even gets sick in the San Francisco Bay.

A few years ago, I met Mike Statman of Redwood Coast Fishing. The waters of Humboldt Bay are very calm, making for a very enjoyable trip. We fished two days and caught a total of 16 halibut to 20 pounds, just shy of limits. Mike really knows the bay and how the tides and current effect the halibut bite.

We started our day by the mouth looking for some larger fish. We landed three in the first few hours. Then when the tide changed we moved to Arcata Bay, where we finished the day. What makes Mike’s trip so successful is the quantity and quality of his bait. He catches native shiner perch in the bay with a throw net. Shiners seems to be the halibut’s most favorite food. If you are looking for a getaway from the heat and do some halibut fishing, look Mike up at redwoodcoastfishing.com and book a trip.

The salmon bite in the ocean was slow early in the week, but by the weekend the fleet was back to limit fishing. The fish have been very large, with a 30-plus-pounder caught each day. If you want to catch a personal best Chinook salmon off the San Francisco Bay Area, this is the time to book the trip.

In Bodega Bay, the salmon have disappeared again. Most boats are targeting salmon early without success, then switching over to rockfish for easy limits.

We have our last Salty Lady Fishing Club trip this week. Stay tuned for the report.

Coho salmon return to Pine Gulch Creek

National Park Service biologists say they have counted the largest number of young coho salmon in Pine Gulch Creek at Point Reyes National Seashore in more than 20 years — an encouraging sign that the once thriving but now endangered fish may be returning to their former stronghold after more than a decade-long absence.

National Park Service biologists reported finding 300 juvenile salmon in the creek this summer, which they said is the largest count since they began regularly monitoring the creek in 2001.

“Those that survive over the summer and through the winter will migrate out to sea next spring as smolts,” NPS staff wrote in an update this month. “Hopefully several will return again as adults to keep the coho population alive on Pine Gulch.”

This is the second year in a row that park staff found coho salmon in the creek after they vanished more than a decade ago. The park service says historical accounts indicate the seven-mile creek that follows Highway 1 and flows into the Bolinas Lagoon was one of several salmon strongholds in coastal Marin County. By the 1970s, damming, water diversions, and the major drought of 1976-77 had extirpated most of the Pine Gulch Creek runs and others throughout the county.

Fillet table

Once my wife informed me that filleting fish in the kitchen sink was no longer an option, I needed a solution. For a while I used our farm sink in the garage, but that left a lovely aroma for weeks after the process. I found a folding fillet table on the Cabela’s site (cabelas.com).

It retails for $80. It’s light, portable and gets the job done. It also has a small sink and drain that can get connected to a water source. Now I can do this in the yard or at the fishing location and spare the kitchen and garage of the fish smell.