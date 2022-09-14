The Reel Life: Trout, king bite strong at Berryessa

Lakes and rivers

Lake Berryessa has been fishing well the past two weeks. The trout and king bite has been strong despite the low water conditions this year. Limits of trout with some kings have been the name of the game. Anglers have been trolling between 40 to 90 feet deep.

The striper bite continues to be red hot. Both boat and shore anglers are having success. Cut anchovies or sardines are working best for schoolies, with an occasional keeper. Casting or trolling various swimbaits and rattletraps has been successful. Fisherman are reporting a good early morning and late evening top water bite.

The Central Valley river guides are reporting an increase in salmon in the Sacramento, Feather and American rivers. However, due to high water temperatures, the fish have lock jaw.

Oceans and bays

The ocean salmon season has moved into a fall pattern. One day there will be limits, then the next day almost nothing. Fish seem to be moving through Duxbury, Rocky Point and Muir Beach. The salmon are either on the small side at 20 inches, which will be next year’s spawners, or the fish are in the 20-pounds-plus category. The large fish are starting to turn a darker color, a sure sign of spawning.

The New Rayann out of Sausalito has radio-tagged a few hundred fish this season and the first four fish were recorded swimming under the Benicia Bridge.

The red tide in the San Francisco Bay seems to have subsided so the fleet was back to halibut fishing, with near limits in all the usual spots — Berkeley Flats, Paradise Cove and Angel Island.

In Bodega Bay, the salmon again have disappeared and most of the fleet are targeting rockfish.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife held a meeting last week to discuss a slot limit going into effect next season on striped bass. They are proposing that fish can be retained between 18 and 30 inches, with larger and smaller fish being released. The reason for the discussion is that the bass numbers have plummeted to just 25% of their historical average in California.

History of Lake Berryessa’s water level

Lake Berryessa was completed in 1958. It was estimated that it would take 10 years to fill the lake. But due to a few El Niño years of precipitation, it filled by 1963. The lake has suffered through several droughts. The lowest level was reached in 1993, when the lake dropped to 78 feet below the Glory Hole and was only 25% full. The Capell Creek Bridge came out of the water while some foundations of the old town of Monticello surfaced.

A bit of worrisome data is that the lake is now almost down to the same level of 2015 at 398 feet and at 54% capacity, which is the second-lowest recording. It needs to drop by only another 2 feet, and this will likely happen by October. The lake first dropped from capacity to its lowest point between the years 2005 and 2015. What is concerning is that it took only 10 years to reach that level back then, but has now taken only three years to get there.

My father grew up in Monticello. In 1993, we made a trip to the town to see what artifacts were exposed by the low water. It was fascinating! Surprisingly, the main street pavement looked in good shape even though it had been underwater for almost 40 years. The community pool was filled with mud, but the art-deco tiles were still visible and in good shape. We were able to find the foundation of my grandparents’ family home, and also the McKenzie store.

One of my favorite stories that my father told from his childhood growing up in Monticello involved the McKenzie store and how the neighborhood kids would coax the smallest one to climb under the store up through a trap door and steal sugar cubes. One time when he was being pushed under the store, he found that a large rattlesnake had taken up refuge in the crawl space. That made for a scary adventure.

Avian influenza in California

Cases of the very contagious Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza have been detected in wild birds in California. Infection may cause mild to severe disease and mortality, depending in part on the species of bird infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that the risk to general public health from HPAI is low. However, some people may have job-related or recreational exposures that put them at higher risk of infection. Hunting dogs may also be at risk.

Do not handle or consume sick game. Do not eat, drink, or smoke while handling game. Field dress and prepare game outdoors or in a well-ventilated area. The best recommendation is to wear rubber or disposable gloves while handling and cleaning game. Wash hands with soap and water, and clean knives, equipment, and surfaces that have come into contact with any game. The meat should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees before consuming. I will be traveling to Canada for my annual waterfowl trip and, due to the disease, U.S. Fish and Wildlife has banned import of all game into the United States.

Waterfowl season

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that the balance of the state waterfowl season will open on Oct. 22 and run through Jan. 31. The refuge application system was opened on Sept. 1 for the upcoming refuge season lottery. Visit wildlife.ca.gov/Hunting/Waterfowl for more information.