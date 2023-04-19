Lakes and rivers

Springtime is when striped bass move upriver to spawn, so last week I took a trip with Mike Stratman of Redwood Coast Fishing, launching at Boyd’s Pump Boat Ramp just a few miles south of Yuba City on the Feather River.

While I was concerned that water conditions would not be optimal due to the large releases from Oroville Dam, that was not the case. The water was a little stained, but the bite was steady.

Drifting live minnows was the most successful way to catch stripers, and we immediately began catching fish. By the end of our two-day trip, we had landed more than 100 striped bass — the largest weighing in at six pounds. This year we caught many fish below the 18-inch minimum size, which bodes well for future seasons. Visit redwoodcoastfishing.com for more information.

Oceans and bays

Ross Corbet of Pacific Angler Sportfishing out of Alameda has been reporting early limits of halibut to 20 pounds with a few striped bass in the mix. The California Dawn started its season last week with halibut averaging two fish a rod on most trips, a good start to the year! Until live bait is available, which should be by the middle of May, the fleet is trolling frozen bait.

Potential Reduction in California Halibut Limit

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is proposing an emergency regulation change to reduce the recreational California halibut daily bag and possession limit. The new rules would reduce the limit from three fish down to two in Northern California waters north of Point Sur in Monterey County. The proposal will be discussed at the May 17 California Fish and Game Commission teleconference meeting.

Northern California Commercial Passenger Fishing Vessel (“party boat”) operators and recreational anglers communicated to the DFW they anticipate the nearshore fishing effort will shift and increase for California halibut in 2023, due to limited fishing opportunities and changes in accessibility to other fisheries such as salmon.

During the salmon closure in 2008 and 2009, the fishing effort shifted to California halibut and the estimated recreational catch in Northern California surpassed 54,000 and 43,000 fish, respectively. By 2013, the catch had dipped to just below 5,000 California halibut. The catch remained below 20,000 fish for several years, 2011-2016, following the closure.

Recreational anglers have expressed a desire for proactive management to lessen the effect of the anticipated fishing effort shift on the California halibut resource. This anticipated shift coincides with a cold-water period, which is correlated with lower California halibut egg and larval survival. The fishery began to rebound from the 2008-2009 salmon closure in 2017, following warm-water periods that had begun in 2014. A bag limit reduction will help to support California halibut population levels through the current cold-water period.

Based on California Recreational Fisheries Survey estimates, a bag limit reduction from three to two fish could result in protecting about 13%t of fish that would otherwise be taken.

Emergency regulations change after six months, with opportunities for two 90-day extensions. Stay tuned to the Commission’s regulations web page for updates.

Sweeney’s Spring Outdoor Festival

Sweeney's Spring Outdoor Festival and Customer Appreciation Day is scheduled this Saturday in the Riverpark Plaza. There will be prizes, complimentary food, and free informative seminars. Seminar topics are to include Downrigger Trolling Techniques, Spring Bass Fishing Techniques for the California Delta, Sturgeon and Striper Fishing for Beginners, and Kayak Fishing for Beginners.

Visit sweeneyssports.com for more information.

World's deepest fish caught on camera

A massive research initiative to explore deep-sea creatures brought new discoveries to light in the northern Pacific Ocean last year, when scientists filmed and captured three fish at depths never recorded before.

As part of a 10-year collaborative study between the University of Western Australia and the Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology, scientists used baited robotic cameras to film a young snailfish at about 27,000 feet below the surface, the Australian university announced Monday. The school deemed the record-breaking discovery the "world's deepest fish."

The milestone was announced after a two-month expedition that specifically focused on the deep-sea fish populations in three trenches located near Japan. The Japan, Izu-Ogasawara and Ryukyu trenches stretch 8,000 meters, 9,300 meters and 7,300 meters, respectively, below the surface of the northern Pacific.

Snailfish are tadpole-like and can grow to only about 12 inches long. They are found in oceans across the world, with some species inhabiting relatively shallow waters. The snailfish discovered more than five miles deep belong to an unknown species, scientists said.

"The Japanese trenches were incredible places to explore. They are so rich in life, even all the way at the bottom," Alan Jamieson, a professor at the University of Western Australia who led the expedition, said in a statement. "We have spent over 15 years researching these deep snailfish. There is so much more to them than simply the depth, but the maximum depth they can survive is truly astonishing."

The professor said scientists found snailfish “at increasingly deeper depths just creeping over that 8,000-meter mark in fewer and fewer numbers” in areas such as the Mariana Trench, the world's deepest, in the western Pacific Ocean closer to Guam. But Jamieson noted that the population explored around Japan was especially “abundant.”

