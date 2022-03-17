The Reel Life with Brent Randol: St. Helenan lands herring in south bay

Ocean and bays

On the halibut scene, the Lovely Martha from San Francisco ran its first trip of the season after a winter haul-out. With 17 on board, the anglers scored a fish a rod to 25 pounds. They were trolling frozen anchovies in the bay near the airport in San Francisco (lovelymartha.com).

I spoke to Mike Qualia of St. Helena, who fished the south bay with a couple of friends. They were trolling herring behind dodgers, and managed to land five keepers and a bunch of shakers. In regard to striped bass, they still seem to be a no-show.

Tackle

There is always much discussion about what rod and reel combination to purchase when trolling for salmon in the ocean.

For many years, I have used a two-piece, 7-inch, medium-action Ugly Stick Tiger. Diehards would say that a one-piece is superior to the two-pieces, but my experience has been that technology has made the two choices identical. An added benefit of the two-piece is it will fit into a passenger car trunk.

Regarding reels, I prefer the Shimano Tekota 600 with 30-pound braid. The cost of this set up is $300 and includes the reel at $200, the rod at $75, and the braided line at $25. Sweeney’s (sweeneyssports.com) usually carries this set-up, unless the supply chain issues has impacted the fishing industry again.

Lakes and rivers

I spoke to a friend who fishes Lake Berryessa. He recently landed a 6-pound largemouth bass using the jigging spoons technique.

Last week, Paradise Cove hosted a 100-boat bass tournament. A cold front made for a tough bite. Despite the inclement weather, Kip Whiteacre and Todd Clark took the top spot with a stringer weight of 19 pounds. Their large bass was almost 10 pounds and swimbaits did the trick. The water is starting to warm, and I would expect the bass to be on their nests soon. The Kokanee have been scarce in Berryessa. But if you are willing to make the drive to Redding, Whiskeytown Lake has been on fire.

Coming soon

Sadly, COVID has really put a damper on local festivals, but the 49th annual Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival is returning April 30 and May 1 after taking a year off due to the pandemic. This is a fun family event with food, wine and entertainment. Tickets and more information can be found at bbfishfest.org

Spring wild turkey season opens March 26 and runs through the first of May. Hunters are allowed one bearded tom a day with a limit of three during the entire season. The turkeys have defiantly made their presence known behind my home in St. Helena and seem to be out and about all over the valley. A final thanks to a reader who sent in the photo of this flock of turkeys hanging around the area of Congress Valley Road in Napa.

I look forward to hearing your outdoor sports news …

Brent Randel can be reached at brentrandol@comcast.net or (707) 481-3319.