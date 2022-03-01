Time Out With ... Ex-Saints player McConnell married to college coach

Meagan McConnell, known as Meagan Densberger when she graduated from St. Helena High School in 2007, earned a degree in liberal arts from Santa Barbara City College and a bachelor’s degree in communications from Saint Mary’s College. She is married to Saint Mary’s men’s basketball assistant coach Mickey McConnell, a member of head coach Randy Bennett’s staff. The McConnells live near the Moraga campus.

Whitt: How did you end up here and married to Mickey?

McConnell: Oh my gosh. I got my degree in 2011 and then shortly after, Mickey moved to play (basketball in Italy) professionally. I just kept going over there as long as I had a traveler’s visa. I did that for what, five years, where I would go over to Europe and spend three months. I worked. We were in Italy and then I would come back and work here when my visa expired.

Whitt: What did you work as?

McConnell: I was an English teacher. I taught Italian military generals how to speak English.

Whitt: As a second language?

McConnell: Yeah. It was incredible. But then we ended up getting married and then we moved back to France. We had two kids — really quickly, it felt like (laughing) — and now we’re back here. Coach Bennett offered Mickey a job and he decided to retire from playing and now here we are back at Saint Mary’s where it all started.

Whitt: What do you enjoy most about being a mom?

McConnell: Huh. The challenge. It is truly a challenge every single day. (It is) the most rewarding experience I could ever imagine, but the most challenging role I think I will ever have in my life.

Whitt: What is the biggest lesson you want to teach your kids?

McConnell: I think their biggest lesson in their current culture and political climate is to be radically unoffended by everything. To keep their chin up, to work hard, be kind people and trust their gut. That’s it.

Whitt: What sports did you play when you were at St. Helena?

McConnell: When I was at St. Helena, I think I only played basketball. But in high school in Oregon, I had played water polo and tennis and then at Santa Barbara City College I played tennis again. I like to say that I lettered in more varsity sports than Mickey and my brother (Morgan Densberger). I really want that to go this article (smiling).

Whitt: How does that go over?

McConnell: They like to pretend it’s not real (laughs). But I’ve got the patches to prove it.

Whitt: How would you describe your relationship with your parents now that you are an adult and a parent as well? How has your relationship changed and how has it been enriched by the fact they are grandparents and you guys are parents?

McConnell: I think it’s more than just changing a relationship from them being grandparents as it is being an adult-child to them still and understanding now, looking back — especially being a mom — the sacrifices that you make as the primary caretaker for your kids. How incredible that sacrifice is. Growing up, you don’t understand it with my mom, and now looking back I am just blown away by what she gave three little kids every single day that she woke up. I am in absolute awe of the kind of life she was able to provide for us every single day.

Whitt: You and Mickey as a couple, what is the biggest lesson you would like to teach your kids and impress on them to carry with them their entire lives.

McConnell: I don’t know as a couple. I think that the biggest lesson that our kids take away from watching us now and my role versus Mickey’s role is how important it is to challenge yourself in life, to have an intense and strong work ethic. But always remember your family is your No. 1 priority at the end of the day.

Whitt: When your kids are old enough, what will you tell them about your experience at St. Helena High School?

McConnell: I would tell them you guys could only be so lucky to grow up in a small town with a bunch of people that genuinely care about what your future is. My first half of high school was in a much bigger school, much bigger community, then I came in my junior year. It was a very rough transition for me. But to be surrounded by an incredible community like St. Helena and make life-long friends, people I only knew for two years who are some of my best friends in life, I feel so blessed to have gotten those two years.

Whitt: What do you enjoy most about being a coach’s wife?

McConnell: Letting my kids experience this atmosphere is probably the coolest part of being a coach’s wife? I’m not so sure there’s so much for me here, but there’s a lot for my kids and a lot for Mickey and they are my No. 1 priority, so I’ll take that any day.