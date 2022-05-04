Time Out With ...: Former four-sport athlete Bettinelli learned to pick his battles in Marines

Gaetano Bettinelli, a 2004 St. Helena High graduate, played four sports at the school. He played four years of football and basketball, played baseball as a freshman, and competed in track and field as a sophomore, junior and senior. He went to a prep school for a year before attending the United States Naval Academy for four years and graduating in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in science and economics. He went on to serve in the Marine Corps for eight years, three years longer than was required. He and his wife Natalie, who graduated from the Naval Academy and served eight years in the Navy, have been married nearly seven years and have a 4-year-old boy and a 7-month-old daughter.

Whitt: For the people who don’t know, you are a veteran and I believe had two tours in Afghanistan. Thank you for your service. What did you learn from your eight years in our military?

Bettinelli: A lot (laughs). Tough to summarize concisely. One of the biggest lessons I learned is the importance of surrounding yourself with good people who are going to challenge you. Iron sharpens iron, so when you are surrounded by a bunch of talented, hard-working dedicated individuals, by default you become more like them and you are inspired by them.

Whitt: We always talk about how in the military you guys and gals make the ultimate sacrifice because many of you say you would risk your life or risk everything for a certain thing. Not many of us are willing to do that. When you have that in your past, and you have something like the COVID situation the last couple of years, how does that experience of being in the military prepare you guys to cope with stuff like the pandemic versus how civilians would, if you will?

Bettinelli: One of the big things from the military is just to focus on what you can control, and that can extend to both internal and external environments. Maybe you don’t like your current leadership, but you still need to perform the mission. Or it may be what the enemy is doing, and you can’t have any control over that. All you can do is control what you have influence over. How that applies to the pandemic is there are a lot of things you couldn’t control, and to spend mental energy effort on those things was just wasted energy. You just focus on what you can control and the external factors that you don’t have influence over, you can just sleep well on those.

Whitt: Regarding your military service and the pandemic, did going through those experiences give you an advantage or a greater or deeper appreciation for life and events such as this to celebrate them more and to savor them more?

Bettinelli: Absolutely it does, for three reasons. One, when you are overseas and you are in situations that kind of force you to examine your own life and your own priorities, you can’t dwell on those too much in the moment because it distracts you. But it is still something you think about, what you want your values to be and what you want your life to look like at the end of the day. Secondly, in my experience overseas you saw people who were in incredibly tough environments, specifically the locals, and you realize how blessed you are to live in the United States. And third, in the military you are inherently away from family and friends, so when you have the opportunity to be close to them you have to take advantage of that.

Whitt: What’s the best thing about being a dad?

Bettinelli: That’s a good question. It’s tough to pick one. The best part about being a dad is it’s so fun watching them learn and explore and make connections about the world. To be part of that and to have influence over that is amazing.

Whitt: What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from Natalie?

Bettinelli: She’s tenacious. When she sets her heart and mind on something there’s no stopping her – in all great ways, in all fantastic ways.

Whitt: What is the biggest lesson you and Natalie want to pass down to your kids?

Bettinelli: First and foremost, to love God. Secondly, to pursue whatever you choose to do with all your heart and all your effort. To pursue excellence in whatever you do, to go all out.

Whitt: If you had a chance to meet a famous person, who would it be and why, and what would be the question you would ask?

Bettinelli: It would be great to meet Jesus, and I think there’s an unlimited number of questions I’d want to ask. If I had to bring it closer to history, I’d say John Wooden, probably just because he was such a transformative leader for so many people.

Whitt: What would ask Coach Wooden?

Bettinelli: I think I would want to talk to him about just his leadership philosophy, which I know he has lots of books on, but I think the one question would be what he feels is the most important trait as a leader.