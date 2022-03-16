Time Out With … Leona Rexhepi, former St. Helena High School girls basketball head coach

Leona Rexhepi, a Pacific Union College senior who is a youth camps coach for the Golden State Warriors, stepped down as head coach of the St. Helena High School varsity girls basketball program after coaching the Saints this past season. St. Helena was 2-17 overall and 0-11 in the North Central League I. Like the five seniors on the team, Rexhepi is also graduating this June.

Whitt: What are you going to get your degree in, and what do you intend to do with your degree?

Rexhepi: I’m going to graduate from PUC this year with a degree in exercise science. I’m looking forward to marching in graduation in June. Afterward, I want continue my career in sports, in the sports industry, and just see where it goes from there.

Whitt: What particular sports industry are you interested in?

Rexhepi: I’m currently working as a youth camp coach with the Golden State Warriors, which is a big organization of basketball. It definitely gave me huge confidence in my abilities and what I want to accomplish in the future. It would be great for me to continue with them, but college-level basketball would be one of my interests, too, so I’ll just have to see which one works better.

Whitt: What does being a youth camp coach entail?

Rexhepi: They have different kinds of clinics and camps all over the Bay Area where kids will come in and they will work with Warriors staff and I’m one of the training scouts that train the kids and show them different skills and drills, give them different game strategies with the skills that we work on, and the game of basketball overall. We try to put knowledge into the youth and get them better about basketball.

Whitt: How did you get involved or connected with the Warriors?

Rexhepi: I got connected with the Warriors last year. I knew someone that works there and then I just went for it and thought I’d see how it goes and where it ends. It’s going great.

Whitt: What age group do you coach, or do you help with skill development and learning the game?

Rexhepi: There are different ages that come in, from 9 to 18.

Whitt: You were coaching here at St. Helena High School this past basketball season. What did you learn from that experience?

Rexhepi: Oh, I learned so much from that experience. First and foremost, being the leader and knowing how to guide a group of young women, how to set them up for success and how to keep them motivated and positive throughout the full season. When adversity hit and things did not go so well, it took a lot of patience from me (laughing) and I had to learn that. At first I didn’t know that aspect of me and what coaching is about, being patient with players and needing to just keep working with them. I didn’t realize how much impact a coach can have on athletes until I started working with the high school.

Whitt: If you had a chance to meet a historical person, who would it be and why?

Rexhepi: I like Elon Musk just because I appreciate his work ethic. I’m not a scientist (smiling). I’m not looking for any rocket (laughing). I’m not going to Mars, but as far as success and what a human is able to accomplish, I think that Elon Musk is the best example of letting us know that there are no limits on far you can go in life. And don’t be afraid to dream. Don’t be afraid to work hard because eventually it will work out. And just set high goals for yourself and make sure you do everything you can to reach them. So, Elon Musk is one of the people I look up to.

Whitt: If you had a chance to meet him, what would be the one question you would like to ask him?

Rexhepi: How were you able to keep up with it when adversity hit, when things got hard, when things seemed like they were not going to work out? When everyone else was telling you ‘don’t do it,’ how did you keep at it?

Whitt: Where are you from originally?

Rexhepi: I was born in Kosovo.

Whitt: How did you develop your attraction to or love for the sport of basketball?

Rexhepi: I started playing basketball when I was young and ever since I was child I’ve always been into sports and always had a ball in my hand, whether that was soccer or basketball. But then my love for basketball started when I was 11 years old and it just kind of got built up as the years went by.

Whitt: What created or explains your love for basketball? What drew you to it originally?

Rexhepi: I’m not sure. I think ever since I started playing it was kind of natural for me and I just felt a sense of peace and fun and belonging.

Whitt: What is the No. 1 thing you hope the team you coached at St. Helena High this past season took away from their experience with you as their coach?

Rexhepi: I just want them to keep playing hard, to stay positive, to go hard in practice. Go hard if I’m there or not. I think I did a good job of supporting them, so I hope that gave them confidence to push through and to just play hard every time and to stay together.