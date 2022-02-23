Time Out with … : Saints JV girls basketball coach Sommer all about work ethic

Whitt: Where did you go to college? What did you get your degree in?

Sommer: I actually never finished college because I got married and had kids (laughing). But I went to Wake Forest for a couple years — same class as (Phoenix Suns point guard) Chris Paul, so that was a real fun time to watch that … and then went to Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri, where I met my husband and started a family.

Whitt: What was the No. 1 lesson you wanted to teach the kids on your team beyond basketball?

Sommer: What I really wanted for them was for them to feel more confident as a basketball player because I get that would translate into everything else. If we could give them the skills just to be comfortable on the floor and be confident in taking shots, that was the main goal. I think we were successful in that this year.

Whitt: What is your career right now – other than being a mom of three kids?

Sommer: I am a communications manager for Meadowood and The Napa Valley Reserve.

Whitt: What do you enjoy most about the job?

Sommer: I get to tell stories, and I get to work with a lot of amazing people, a really good team of people.

Whitt: What do you enjoy most about coaching?

Sommer: Wow! … I think I like seeing their growth; watching their growth, being able to see where somebody was at the very beginning of the season, and see how far they’ve come. I joke that it’s been two or three months almost of time. But it’s flown by. It’s amazing what they were able to do in such a short period of time. We had girls that had never played basketball before or hadn’t played in five years since they were kids, and so it was basically like starting from scratch — just to see their growth skill-wise. But again, that confidence, and they’re just a good group of young ladies. They really are. They’re funny. They’re kind. They listened. They were coachable and they just made it fun to come here every single day.

Whitt: As the mother of three, what is the biggest lesson you want to teach your kids?

Sommer: I think the same thing: As long as you’re trying and you’re having fun, you are capable of doing a lot of things. A big lesson in our family, something we always communicate to our kids, is I don’t care about how many times you fail, I just really want you to keep trying. If it’s something you’re passionate about and you are interested in and you love, just keep trying because you will get better if you are passionate about it.

Whitt: If you had a chance to meet a famous person who would it be? Why?

Sommer: It sounds kind of trite or cliché but, honestly, I think I would like to meet Beyonce. I think because she was growing up around the same time I was growing up, and there is something about her work ethic that I really appreciate. You don’t get to be that successful or that famous without a lot of hard work and dedication. And so, I am always interested in people who really commit to their craft.

Whitt: And what would be the question you would ask her?

Sommer: I would ask her what she would do differently. Even though she on the outside appears to be so successful, I’m sure there’s always things that people looking back would say if I had done just this one thing different maybe it would be a different path. I would be curious to know. Despite everything, what is one thing she would have done differently in her life.