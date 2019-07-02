Dr. John Diana finally conquered the Western States Endurance Run in less than a day, all 100.2 miles of the race from Squaw Valley to Auburn.
The Napa Valley orthopedic surgeon had made his debut in the world’s oldest 100-miler in 2014 with a time of 29 hours and 27 minutes. Despite running with an Achilles heel injury, he finished just under the 30-hour cutoff and earned a bronze buckle award. The next year, healthier and able to train more, he brought his time down to 26:03:13 and finished 117th.
Diana wasn’t able to gain entry into the race — which picks from thousands of applicants worldwide through a lottery each year — again until this year, when he was sponsored. Having just turned 50 and dedicated his training to his father, who passed away a year and a half ago, he decided this would be his last WSER and he wanted to go out with a silver buckle.
That’s the award that goes to those who finish within 24 hours. Diana got it easily with a time of 23 hours, 13 minutes and 13 seconds, placing 92nd out of 369 entrants.
The race started at 5 a.m. Saturday and Diana finished at 4:13 a.m. Sunday at the Placer High School track.
For the first time in the race’s 46-year history, due to recent stadium changes, runners circled the track in a clockwise direction instead of counterclockwise.