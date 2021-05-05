Upper Napa Valley Prep Report: Saints, Wildcats track off to strong start

St. Helena athletes did so well in its first two meets that several of them are among the leaders in the Redwood Empire. They are Hernandez and Crean in the 100, Hernandez, Bowen and Crean in the 200; Bowen, Muhammad and Smith in the 400, Harper McClain and Cleo McClain in the 1,600 and 3,200, and both the girls and boys relay teams.

“In addition to the top performers, we have a number of new track and field athletes — both freshman and newcomers — who are demonstrating a lot of commitment and potential, as well enthusiasm for the sport.

“Although there are no official CMC Championships or North Coast Section meets this spring, Pauls’ message hasn’t changed.

“The message we’re sharing with the team is that St. Helena track and field is one of the top teams in the conference and we can be competitive — as individuals and as a team — with anyone in NCS.”

Coed Tennis

St. Helena 4, Kelseville 1

St. Helena 3, Middletown 2

The Saints remained undefeated in Coast Mountain Conference play with a 4-1 win over at Kelseyville on April 23 and a 3-2 win at Middletown on April 30.