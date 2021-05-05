Upper Napa Valley Prep Report: Saints, Wildcats track off to strong start

The St. Helena High track and field team turned in several personal records when it hosted Calistoga, Technology of Rohnert Park and Sonoma Academy in a Coastal Mountain Conference meet on April 28.
In the girls division, freshman Mia Hernandez won the 100 meters (13.27) ahead of Calistoga junior Andrea Villasenor (14.83) and senior Erendira Robledo (15.11) in the top three. Calistoga senior Alondra Borges (17.77) and St. Helena freshman Karla Heredia (15.98) also competed in the event.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
In the 200 meters, sophomore Eva Bowen (27.37) and Hernandez (28.01) placed 1-2, while Heredia (33.06) was fourth. Bowen also won the 400 meters (1:01.89).
The 800 meters was a 1-2-3 sweep for St. Helena senior Jade Schlatter (2:47.84), freshman Eva Williams (2:49.04) and junior Aliyah Flamson (2:50.80).
In the 1,600 meters, Saints senior Harper McClain won in 5:02.29 — by nearly 48 seconds over Sonoma Academy junior Lucy Gott. Calistoga senior Julia Heth was third (6:00.88), followed by Schlatter (6:20.65) and Flamson (6:27.15).
Heth was second in the 3,200 meters (13:41.53) and fellow Wildcats senior Tully Leonard was second in the 300 hurdles (55.24).
Villasenor defeated St. Helena senior Tina Almanza in both the shot put (25 feet, 2 inches to 20-3) and the discus (61-1 to 43-5).
Leonard took the high jump (4-8), Robledo claimed the long jump (12-10½), and Leonard captured the triple jump (30-1) over teammate Robledo (29-7) and Villasenor (28-1½).
In the boys division, grabbed the top four places in the 100 meters for St. Helena were sophomore Clayton Crean (11.37), senior George Cutting (12.27), junior Cal Lehman (12.52) and senior Diego Moya (12.64).
Crean also won the 200 meters (23.77) to lead a 1-2-3 sweep with sophomore Weston Staid (26.50) and Moya (26.95).
Capturing the top four places in the 400 meters were senior Fawad Muhammad (56.08), sophomore Keaton Smith (56.70), and seniors Angel Rodriguez (1:01.70) and William Wesner (1:03.48).
In the 800 meters, Keaton Smith (2:15.11) and sophomore Cleo McClain (2:19.65) finished 1-2, while freshmen Andrew Rayner (2:29.27), Andrew Velasco (2:45.73) and Hugo Sanchez (2:54.20) finished fourth, eighth and 10th.
Cleo McClain added a second-place finish in the 1,600 meters (5:02.77). Placing fifth, sixth, 10th and 12th were senior Daniel Martinez (5:14.66), Rayner (5:16.31), Velasco (5:57.74) and Sanchez ( 6:04.27).
Placing second in the 110 hurdles was St. Helena junior Charlie Carpy (18.77). In the 300 hurdles, Carpy was second (46.88) and freshman teammate Sam Raunegger (49.95) was third.
Winning the 4x100 relay were Crean, Muhammad, Moya and Smith (46.20). Placing second were Carpy, Raunegger, Staid and Rodriguez (49.70), and the third-place team featured sophomore Sebastian Gallegos, Lehman, senior Sebastian Sainato and freshman Gio Flamson (1:06.00).
The 4x400 relay went to Carpy, Muhammad, Smith and Martinez (3:52.89), with Cleo McClain, Raunegger, Staid and Rayner placing third (4:08.35).
Lehman won the varsity shot put (34-0), while Calistoga junior Joe Valencia was third (29-6½) and the Saints’ Gallegos and Sainato were fourth 27-2) and fifth (26-11). Placing 3-4-5-6 in the discus were Cutting (58-11½), Sainato (49-0), Valencia (48-11½) and Lehman (41-9½).
The high jump went to Muhammad (5-4), while Crean and Martinez placed 1-2 in the long jump at 18-½ and 16-10. Martinez and Wesner went 1-2 in the triple jump at 35-9½ and 30-10½, with Calistoga sophomore Robert Mendoza placing third (26-10½).
Flamson won the frosh-soph shot put (23-11½) and discus (30-11½), beating Gallegos (30-0) in the latter.
“The season began with a lot of unknowns,” St. Helena head coach Dave Pauls said. “The message that I gave our athletes was, one, to be thankful they get the opportunity to practice and have a some kind of season, even if it just includes league meets and with no league championships or postseason events, and two, to prepare themselves to make the most of a condensed season and compete to the best of their ability, individually and as a team.”
St. Helena athletes did so well in its first two meets that several of them are among the leaders in the Redwood Empire. They are Hernandez and Crean in the 100, Hernandez, Bowen and Crean in the 200; Bowen, Muhammad and Smith in the 400, Harper McClain and Cleo McClain in the 1,600 and 3,200, and both the girls and boys relay teams.
“In addition to the top performers, we have a number of new track and field athletes — both freshman and newcomers — who are demonstrating a lot of commitment and potential, as well enthusiasm for the sport.
“Although there are no official CMC Championships or North Coast Section meets this spring, Pauls’ message hasn’t changed.
“The message we’re sharing with the team is that St. Helena track and field is one of the top teams in the conference and we can be competitive — as individuals and as a team — with anyone in NCS.”
Coed Tennis
St. Helena 4, Kelseville 1
St. Helena 3, Middletown 2
The Saints remained undefeated in Coast Mountain Conference play with a 4-1 win over at Kelseyville on April 23 and a 3-2 win at Middletown on April 30.
“Both opponents have younger talented competitors who really took some of our players to the limit,” St. Helena head coach Chris Cheng said. “But our team of mostly juniors and seniors was able to use some of its upperclassmen experience to edge out the rookies.”
The Saints hosted Kelseyville on Tuesday and entertain Cloverdale on May 11.
Against Kelseyville, the Knights’ Johnny Rixen rallied past Macie McPherson 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, but St. Helena won the rest.
Audie Novak won 6-4, 6-0 over Larue Furlani at No. 2 singles, Robert Pryzbylinski prevailed 7-5, 6-4 over Ryann Taylor at No. 3 singles; No. 1 doubles players Max Brown and Will Pakter won 6-2, 7-5 over Hanna Scully and Rylan Lipscomb; and No. 2 players Henry Dixon and Vinny Altemus cruised 6-0, 6-1 over Samantha Carter and Maddy Madrzyk.
Against Middletown, the Saints got wins from No. 2 singles player Will Garrett, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 over Sophie Kucer; Brown and Pakter, 6-3, 6-3 over John and Joe Reynosa; and No. 2 doubles players Loren Maher and Novak, 6-1, 6-0 over Reese Caldwell and Lara Patterson.
At No. 1 singles, the Mustangs’ Paige Astley defeated McPherson, 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, it was Middletown’s Olivia Kucer over Robert Pryzbylinski, 6-4, 6-7, 7-5.
Softball
American Canyon 12, St. Helena 1
In the first-ever game between the programs, played a nonleague game in St. Helena on April 28 and scored six runs in the second inning, two in the fourth, two in the sixth and two in the seventh.
For St. Helena, Sofia Cupp, Aribella Farrell and Carter Dahline each went 1 for 3, with Farrell driving in Gema Jimenez to make it 6-1 in the third innings. Skylar Freutel and Blythe Brakesman drew walks.
Dahline pitched a complete game in defeat, allowing 2 earned runs and 2 walks with 3 strikeouts. The Saints committed 6 errors to the Wolves’ one.
St. Helena 3, Fort Bragg 1
St. Helena 5, Fort Bragg 3
The Saints swept the visiting Timberwolves to improve to 10-4 overall and 8-0 in the North Central League I on Friday, taking a two-game lead over Clear Lake (6-2 VVAL) and dropping Fort Bragg (8-3, 5-3 VVAL) into third place.
In the opener, Farrell got 17 of the 21 outs on strikeouts, pitching a 2-hitter with 1 earned run and 2 walks. She outdueled fellow sophomore Cassiti Baroni, who held the Saints to 4 hits while walking 4 and fanning 5.
St. Helena played errorless defense and got offense from Farrell (1 for 2, RBI, run, stolen base), Dahline (1 for 3, double, run, stolen base), Sofia Cupp (1 for 4, run), Freutel (1 for 3, run, stolen base), Linnea Cupp (2 walks) and Brakesman (walk).
The second game saw Dahline pitch 6 2/3 innings, allowing 3 earned runs on 11 hits, a walk and 6 strikeouts, before Farrell came in to strike out the last batter. Baroni went the distance again for Fort Bragg, allowing 2 earned runs on 8 hits, 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.
The Saints were mistake-free in the field again while getting hits from eight different players — Andrea Tobon (1 for 2, RBI, run, stolen base), Linnea Cupp (1 for 2, double, walk, 2 RBIs), Gema Jimenez (1 for 3), Sofia Cupp (1 for 4, stolen base), Dahline (1 for 2, double, hit by pitch, stolen base), Farrell (1 for 3, RBI, walk, run, stolen base), Freutel (1 for 3, run) and Brakesman (1 for 3, run, stolen base). Daniela Mendoza also scored.
Varsity Baseball
St. Helena 12, Lower Lake 3
The Saints out-hit the Trojans 12-3 on Tuesday in the North Central League I rout. Their hitters were Miles Harvey (3 for 5, 4 RBIs, 2 runs), Spencer Printz (2 for 2, RBI, run, walk), Stacy Nelson III (2 for 4, RBO, run), Jasper Henry (2 for 3, run), Liam Gilson (1 for 2, walk), Brent Isdahl (1 for 2, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, run) and Dominic Martin (1 for 1, run).
Fort Bragg 9, St. Helena 2
St. Helena 7, Fort Bragg 0
The Saints lost the opener of a NCL I doubleheader at home Friday, getting out-hit 10-8. Henry (2 for 4, RBI), Harvey (2 for 3), Gilson (1 for 4, double, RBI), Justin Maldonado (1 for 3, run), Alejandro Guzman (1 for 2) and Micah Marquez (1 for 1, run) had their hits.
In the second game, Nelson pitched 6 innings of 1-hit ball, striking out 7 and walking 2 before Henry finished up with a two-walk but hitless and scoreless seventh.
The Saints’ nine hits came from Henry (2 for 3, double, 2 runs), Marquez (2 for 3, RBI), Harvey (1 for 3, RBI), Gilson (1 for 3, 2 runs), Isdahl (1 for 3, double, 2 RBIs, run), Printz (1 for 4, 2 RBIs) and Guzman (1 for 2).
St. Helena (6-4, 6-3 NCL I) hosts Cloverdale at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
JV Baseball
St. Helena 12, Lower Lake 2 (5 innings)
Justice Penterman went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored as the Saints won by the 10-run mercy rule on Tuesday. Also contributing to the eight-hit attack were Josh Johnson (2 for 4, RBI), Will Meyer (1 for 3, double, 2 RBIs, hit by pitch, stolen base), Christian Meineke (1 for 1, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Wynton Meyer (1 for 3, RBI, 2 runs, 3 stolen bases) and Thomas Herdell (1 for 1, run). Zantos Segura and Liam Joy each walked twice and scored, Segura adding an RBI, and Micah Marquez walked once and scored. Jake Salling also scored.