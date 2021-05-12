Upper Napa Valley Prep Report: Small teams get more individual coaching

Third-year Calistoga High coed swim coach Danielle Rossi had only two swimmers this season, Sabrina Wells and Andrea Rubio, and neither will be back next year.
“Both are seniors this year, and I'm very sad to see them go,” Rossi said last week, adding that she and athletic directors Louise Owens and Eric Heitz are “trying our best at getting students involved in sports, and this year made it even harder than usual.”
Wells and Rubio practiced at Calistoga Community Pool and competed in four Coastal Mountain Conference virtual meets at the St. Helena High pool. With the virtual format, used to comply with COVID-19 pandemic protocols, athletes swim their events without other teams on hand and compare times afterward.
It can be difficult for swimmers to push themselves without their competition in the next lane, but Rossi said Rubio swam the 50 freestyle in 41.11 seconds in the last meet on April 29.
“That is about 8 seconds faster than when I timed her in practice,” the coach said. “She was a great addition to the team and was always happy to try new approaches to better her swimming abilities.”
Rossi said Rubio will attend the University of San Diego in the fall and does not play to swim there.
Wells, meanwhile, plans to swim for Santa Rosa Junior College next year. She won the 100 free at the 2019 CMC Championships in 1:00.24, but beat that time with a 59.42 at this year’s April 29 finale. She also competed in the 50 free, finishing in 26.55 seconds, and the 100 breaststroke, clocking a 1:15.85.
“Sabrina has been the MVP the three years I've been here and has been a shining light on this team,” Rossi said.
Although Rossi would have preferred to have a bigger team this year, she tried to made the most of it.
“With only two swimmers, it creates an entirely different dynamic than having five or more swimmers. It becomes a lot more personal, which I think can be very beneficial,” she explained. “It allows me to focus on each of their specific struggles with swimming, and really give them almost private swim lessons.
“A struggle Sabrina and I really went hard on over the years was her diving (at the start of a race), and I would say now she has one of the best starts in the league. Andrea was a new swimmer starting out — compared to Sabrina, who swims year-round — so we focused on getting her strokes down, along with flip turns in time to compete.”
Rossi said she has been swimming all of her life and has been a swim instructor for seven years.
“I have always loved it, even though I never got a chance to swim competitively,” she said. “My dad was a competitive swimmer growing up and he taught me how to swim at a very young age.
“I try to keep things not too serious because I want the students to enjoy themselves at practice and want to come back. We play music, talk during breaks, and laugh together. I’m here to help the students with their swimming, or teach them how to, and even get in the water with them to do that. I push them and make them swim more then they want to sometimes, but I balance it out and I do take their suggestions into consideration.
"I’m excited for these two young ladies to start college, and am very happy for them. They both have a great head on their shoulders, and I know they'll do great.”
Coed Tennis
The Wildcats started their season by hosting Tomales on April 20 and visiting the Braves on April 23. They played Sonoma Academy on the road April 27 and at home April 30, before doing the same against Technology of Rohnert Park on May 4 and May 7.
Calistoga was to host Victory Christian of Carmichael on Tuesday and visit the Vikings on Friday, before wrapping up their season by visiting Credo of Rohnert Park on May 18 and hosting the Gryphons on May 21.
Although boys are welcome to play the coed sport, head coach Dennis Rossi has an all-female squad comprised of Jimena Guerrero, Grace Galindo and Victoria Hickman.
“This is the first year of tennis for all of them,” he said last week. “They are learning the game and working to improve their skills. Every match I can see their skills improving, as well as their knowledge of the game.
“My main focus this year is to make this as enjoyable of an experience as possible. With all that we have been through in the last year, I am proud of the simple fact that they are out playing sports again.
"Needless to say, we have yet to win any matches. But as long as we show improvement from match to match, I feel the season is successful. Many sports programs have yet to return. I am very proud of my girls and the work they put in everyday to allow tennis to continue at CHS.”
Track and Field
St. Helena High senior Harper McClain finished eighth in the 3200 meters at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational on Saturday.
She ran a personal, school and Coastal Mountain Conference record of 10:28.83 to earn her medal. It’s the sixth-fastest time ever by a Redwood Empire girl.
Many runners considered the Arcadia Invitational an unofficial state meet since the CIF canceled all state postseason competition because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crescenta Valley senior Mia Barnett won in 10:01.18, not far off the meet record of 9:59.57. She was followed by Albany junior Sophia Nordenholz (10:05.91), Mira Costa junior Dalia Frias (10:15.61), Saugus senior Hannah Fredericks (10:21.54), Buchanan sophomore Sydney Sundgren (10:25.25), Miramonte senior Audrey Allen (10:26.06) and Aliso Niguel senior Emily Richards (10:28.37).
Varsity Softball
Clear Lake High was one of only three teams that had managed to take a lead on St. Helena this softball season, but all three had only led in the first inning.
On Tuesday against the first-place Saints, the Cardinals took one-run leads in the second and fifth innings and handed St. Helena its first North Central League I loss of the season, 6-4.
Clear Lake out-hit the Saints (14-5, 10-1 NCL I) 9-5, touching senior pitcher Carter Dahline for 9 singles, 6 runs (4 earned) and 1 walk while striking out once in the first 5 1/3 innings. Aribella Farrell got the last two outs, one via strikeout.
“Clear Lake played an outstanding game and made its at-bats count in the fifth with four straight hits,” St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell said. “But we had good efforts all the way around, and we’re still up two games with three left to play.”
The Saints’ 5 singles came from Sophia Cupp (1 for 2, walk, hit by pitch, stolen base, 2 runs), Linnea Cupp (1 for 2, 2 walks, stolen base), Mia Wagner (1 for 2, RBI, walk, 2 stolen bases), Dahline (1 for 3, RBI, run) and Farrell (1 for 4, run).
On Saturday, St. Helena blanked St. Vincent de Paul 8-0 in Petaluma to improve to 4-4 in nonleague games. Farrell gave up one hit, struck out 6 and walked 2 in a five-inning start and Dahline pitched two hitless relief innings, fanning one. Each also went 1 for 4 at the plate, Dahline doubling, scoring twice and stealing a base and Farrell scoring and driving in a run.
St. Helena’s other 4 hits came from Linnea Cupp (2 for 4, double, 3 RBIs), Skylar Freutel (1 for 3, double, run) and Blythe Brakesman (1 for 3, RBI, run). Gema Jimenez drove in a run, Sophia Cupp was hit by a pitch and stole a base, and Wagner scored a run.
The Saints also played three games last week, beating host Lower Lake 5-1 on May 4, nonleague foe Winters 12-3 on the road May 5, and Cloverdale 10-4 at home May 6.
Against Lower Lake, Farrell pitched a 5-hitter with an unearned run, 14 strikeouts and 2 walks. The sophomore also helped lead St. Helena’s 8-hit attack by going 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Linnea Cupp was 2 for 2 with a double, walk and run scored, and Freutel went 2 for 3 with a stolen base and run scored. Brakesman and Jimenez were each 1 for 3 and scored three runs between them.
At Winters, the Saints broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the top of the second inning and pulled away with six in the fifth. Dahline pitched a complete game, allowing 2 earned runs on 9 hits, 12 strikeouts and 2 walks, and led St. Helena at the plate by going 3 for 5 with a double and 4 RBIs.
The Warriors also had 9 hits, but left 10 runners on base and committed 8 errors.
St. Helena’s other hits came from Farrell (2 for 5, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Freutel (1 for 4, 2 RBIs, run), Andrea Tobon (1 for 4, RBI, run), Sophia Cupp (1 for 4, triple, hit by pitch, 2 runs) and Alexandra Hill (1 for 4, run). Brakesman also scored a run.
Against Cloverdale, Farrell pitched a 7-hitter with 4 earned runs on 8 strikeouts and a walk. She also led St. Helena’s 16-hit barrage by going 3 for 4 with a triple, double, 3 RBIs and 2 runs. Sophia Cupp was also 3 for 4, driving in 2 runs and scoring 3 times. Hill went 2 for 3 with a double and run, Dahline was 2 for 4 with a stolen base, RBI and run, Jimenez went 2 for 3 with a run, Freutel was 2 for 3 with an RBI and 2 runs, Linnea Cupp went 1 for 4 with an RBI and stolen base, and Brakesman went 1 for 3.
The Saints host Willits this Friday and wrap up their season next week with a nonleague game at Justin-Siena on Monday and league games against visiting Kelseyville on Tuesday and at Middletown on Friday.
Varsity Baseball
Brent Isdahl and the Saints enjoyed their biggest offensive day of the season in an 18-5 rout of host Clear Lake on Tuesday, as the junior went 4 for 5 with a home run, 3 RBIs and 2 runs to lead St. Helena 16-hit attack. His 2-run homer highlighted a 6-run rally in the top of the first inning that helped starter Stacy Nelson III pitch 4 innings of 4-hit ball. The senior struck out 6, hit one batter, and gave up 4 walks and 4 earned runs. Liam Gilson pitched the fifth, allowing an earned run on 3 strikeouts and 2 walks.
St. Helena’s other hits came from Miles Harvey (3 for 4, 2 RBIs, walk, 3 runs), Spencer Printz (3 for 5, RBI, 3 runs), Jasper Henry (3 for 5, double, RBI, 2 runs), Nelson (1 for 3, double, RBI, walk, 2 runs), Gilson (1 for 3, RBI, 2 walks, 3 runs), Diego Nunez (1 for 1, RBI, run) and Micah Marquez (1 for 3, RBI).
Justin Maldonado drew 2 walks and scored twice, and Will Meyer and Justice Penterman each had an RBI.
The Saints were coming off last Thursday’s 4-3 home loss to Cloverdale.
After an RBI double by Maldonado (2 for 3, RBI, run, stolen base) in the bottom of the seventh brought the Saints to within a run, three straight outs stranded him at second with the tying run. But St. Helena might not have been in that position had it not left the bases loaded in both the second and third innings.
The Saints out-hit the Eagles 8-3 but stranded a whopping 13 base runners on the day. It wasted a stellar pitching effort by Nelson, who fired a 3-hitter with 9 strikeouts, 3 walks and 4 earned runs. The senior tried to help his cause by going 1 for 3 with a walk and run. Also providing offense were Gilson (2 for 3, RBI, walk, stolen base), Harvey (1 for 4, RBI, sacrifice bunt), Henry (1 for 4, walk, run, stolen base), Will Meyer (1 for 4), Isdahl (2 walks) and Alejandro Guzman (walk, sacrifice bunt, stolen base).