Upper Napa Valley Prep Report: Small teams get more individual coaching

“Sabrina has been the MVP the three years I've been here and has been a shining light on this team,” Rossi said.

Although Rossi would have preferred to have a bigger team this year, she tried to made the most of it.

“With only two swimmers, it creates an entirely different dynamic than having five or more swimmers. It becomes a lot more personal, which I think can be very beneficial,” she explained. “It allows me to focus on each of their specific struggles with swimming, and really give them almost private swim lessons.

“A struggle Sabrina and I really went hard on over the years was her diving (at the start of a race), and I would say now she has one of the best starts in the league. Andrea was a new swimmer starting out — compared to Sabrina, who swims year-round — so we focused on getting her strokes down, along with flip turns in time to compete.”

Rossi said she has been swimming all of her life and has been a swim instructor for seven years.

“I have always loved it, even though I never got a chance to swim competitively,” she said. “My dad was a competitive swimmer growing up and he taught me how to swim at a very young age.