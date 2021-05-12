Upper Napa Valley Prep Report: St. Helena’s McClain 8th in Arcadia 3200

“I try to keep things not too serious because I want the students to enjoy themselves at practice and want to come back. We play music, talk during breaks, and laugh together. I’m here to help the students with their swimming, or teach them how to, and even get in the water with them to do that. I push them and make them swim more then they want to sometimes, but I balance it out and I do take their suggestions into consideration. I’m excited for these two young ladies to start college, and am very happy for them. They both have a great head on their shoulders, and I know they'll do great.”