The Coastal Mountain Conference released all-league teams for football and fall soccer and a number of Wildcats were featured.
The North Central League II first-team all-offense did not have any selections from Calistoga but sophomore Isaac Garcia earned an honorable mention. On the first-team all-defense, however, sophomore Christian Caldera was a first-team selection while senior Jesus Rojas-Mendoza earned an honorable mention.
The Wildcats finished 6-4 overall and 0-2 in league play. Their season ended in the semifinals of the 8-person North Coast Section playoffs at the hands of top-seeded Cornerstone Christian, 46-8.
Senior Charlie Goldstein of league champion Branson was named the offensive Most Valuable Player while Tomales senior Concho Padilla took home the defensive MVP.
All-league soccer
Boys
The back-to-back league champion Wildcats had six players selected to all-league teams.
Willmer Ulloa and the aforementioned Garcia and were each first-team selections while Caldera and fellow sophomore Alexis Escobedo made the second-team. Junior Ignacio Mendoza and Byron Avina received honorable mentions.
The Wildcats went 14-1-2 overall and 9-0-1 in the NCL II. They advanced all the way to the semifinals of the Division 2 fall NCS playoffs, beating Fremont Christian, 5-1, and Drew, 3-2, on the way before falling to top-seeded Athenian, 4-0.
Anderson Valley senior Brian Bucio and Sonoma Academy sophomore Zander Crawford were named the league Co-MVPs.
Girls
Five Wildcats earned all-league honors for the North Central League III.
Making the first-team were senior Lizbet Escobedo and junior Erendira Robledo. The second-team selections were seniors Esme Rivera-Castro and Dayana Cardona. Senior Leslie Salazar earned an honorable mention.
The Wildcats went 8-5-2 overall and 4-3-1 in league play. They too advanced to the semifinals of the NCS playoffs, defeating South Fork in the quarterfinals on penalty kicks but ultimately fell to top-seeded Technology, 2-0.
Roseland University Prep junior Stephanie Guzman and Technology senior Ellie Garcia were named the league Co-MVPs.