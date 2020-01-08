{{featured_button_text}}

The Coastal Mountain Conference released all-league teams for football and fall soccer and a number of Wildcats were featured.

The North Central League II first-team all-offense did not have any selections from Calistoga but sophomore Isaac Garcia earned an honorable mention. On the first-team all-defense, however, sophomore Christian Caldera was a first-team selection while senior Jesus Rojas-Mendoza earned an honorable mention.

The Wildcats finished 6-4 overall and 0-2 in league play. Their season ended in the semifinals of the 8-person North Coast Section playoffs at the hands of top-seeded Cornerstone Christian, 46-8.

Senior Charlie Goldstein of league champion Branson was named the offensive Most Valuable Player while Tomales senior Concho Padilla took home the defensive MVP.

All-league soccer

Boys

The back-to-back league champion Wildcats had six players selected to all-league teams.

Willmer Ulloa and the aforementioned Garcia and were each first-team selections while Caldera and fellow sophomore Alexis Escobedo made the second-team. Junior Ignacio Mendoza and Byron Avina received honorable mentions.

The Wildcats went 14-1-2 overall and 9-0-1 in the NCL II. They advanced all the way to the semifinals of the Division 2 fall NCS playoffs, beating Fremont Christian, 5-1, and Drew, 3-2, on the way before falling to top-seeded Athenian, 4-0.

Anderson Valley senior Brian Bucio and Sonoma Academy sophomore Zander Crawford were named the league Co-MVPs.

Girls

Five Wildcats earned all-league honors for the North Central League III.

Making the first-team were senior Lizbet Escobedo and junior Erendira Robledo. The second-team selections were seniors Esme Rivera-Castro and Dayana Cardona. Senior Leslie Salazar earned an honorable mention.

The Wildcats went 8-5-2 overall and 4-3-1 in league play. They too advanced to the semifinals of the NCS playoffs, defeating South Fork in the quarterfinals on penalty kicks but ultimately fell to top-seeded Technology, 2-0.

Roseland University Prep junior Stephanie Guzman and Technology senior Ellie Garcia were named the league Co-MVPs.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact Gus via phone at 707-304-9372 or email at gmorris@napanews.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustGusMorris. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Gus Morris covers St. Helena and Calistoga sports for the Napa Valley Register. Before joining the Register in 2018, he covered collegiate sports for the student publication at the University of Oregon.