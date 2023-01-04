Women’s College Basketball: Storm make 13 threes in rout of Mustangs

Brooklyn Giles has been pretty good in her first year of college basketball for Napa Valley College, and she may have had her best game of the season Tuesday night.

The freshman guard was one of two Storm players with double-doubles in their 92-58 Bay Valley Conference win over Los Medanos of Pittsburg at Storm Gym.

The graduate of Rodriguez High School in Fairfield simply did anything she wanted to on the court on the way to a team-high of 21 points and 12 rebounds. She scored 13 points before halftime while connecting on a pair of shots from 3-point range. She also made all three of her shots at the free-throw line.

“I just kept trying to play my game — crash the boards, try to help my teammates, get my teammates involved,” Giles said. “When I get them involved, I feel like the ball always comes back to me somehow. So I just did my part and it worked out.”

Napa Valley (9-5, 2-1 BVC) pulled away by going on a 15-0 run that started in the first quarter and lasted until the 9:28 mark of the second.

The Storm also went on an 8-0 burst to end the third quarter after Los Medanos (8-6, 1-1 BVC) had cut the deficit to 13.

This was something NVC head coach Paul DeBolt was thrilled to see. After all, his team has struggled to go on these types of runs this season. Part of that was because the Storm haven’t been connecting on shots from 3-point land.

That narrative changed Tuesday night, as they made 13 of them.

“I think we’ve been waiting all year to see it,” DeBolt pointed out about his team, which is ranked No. 14 in the latest California Community College Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll. “We’re that team where we can make threes, we just haven’t. It’s not shooting threes. Anybody can shoot threes. It’s making threes. So if you can have multiple players making 3-point shots in a game, then you're gonna get those runs.”

Another thing that helped the Storm was the fact they had balanced offensive output, as a whopping five players scored in double digits.

“I’ve been saying we have 10 college basketball players,” DeBolt said of the evenly distributed scoring. “So it shows our depth. It also shows our willingness to share the basketball, which is hard. It’s hard to know when to shoot and when not to shoot when you’re a young player, and then we’re trying to bring along all of them.”

The other NVC player with a double-double was Rose Jamison. The freshman from Rodriguez finished with 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. She exploded after the break by scoring 13 points. Jamison also made three shots from beyond the arc and 4 of 5 foul shots.

“Rose is Miss Consistent for us,” DeBolt said of how Jamison contributes on a daily basis. “She kind of brings the same thing. She’s got that kind of low-key personality. But tonight, she was ferocious.”

Suraya Lloyd finished with 16 points and brought in 5 rebounds. She made both free throws and scored 10 points before halftime.

Amaree Bennett also finished with 16 points, while grabbing 4 rebounds. The sophomore guard from American Canyon connected on four 3-pointers and made 2 of 4 free throws. She helped gain the early advantage by scoring 15 of her points before halftime.

The last double-digit scorer was Allyah Fernandez. She caught fire after the half where she scored all 10 points that included a pair of 3-pointers.

Others scoring for Napa Valley were 2021 Napa High graduate Maizy Armstrong-Brown (8 points, 2 rebounds) and Daralonie Sykes (4 points, 1 rebound).

The Mustangs were led by Busola Ayiloge, who had a game-high 23 points with a 3-pointer. Los Medanos had no one else score in double digits.

Los Medano is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, when it hosts Laney of Oakland. Napa Valley will visit Laney at 3 p.m. Saturday following a bye on Thursday.