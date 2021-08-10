Women’s College Basketball: Storm staff introduce four fab freshmen

The Bay Valley Conference season begins on Dec. 22 with Napa Valley playing at Solano Community College in Fairfield.

“We play a first-class schedule right out,” said DeBolt. “We’re going to play good basketball teams and we’re going to become a good basketball team.”

There is a lot that DeBolt likes about the four new freshmen players — in particular their love for the game and all the time they spend working in the gym.

“These are kids who love to be in the gym, who love to get shots up and love to be around basketball,” he said. “They’re shooters. You’re going to see us take a lot of shots, a lot of 3’s this year. We get up and down the court. We press. They can defend. They’re sneaky defenders. I like sneaky defenders. We’ll teach them to be in your face defenders.

“They’re having fun together. They’ve already sort of bonded. It’s important because in a basketball season you go through the ups and downs and if you’re close and you understand each other, you can get through the hard parts. That’s really a big part of what they get to learn by playing collegiate sports, is to get through the hard stuff and keep going and not give up and stop.”

Napa Valley looks forward to playing its first Bay Valley Conference games since 2019.