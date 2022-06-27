Women’s Premier Soccer League: Nighthawks hold off 1839 FC, 6-3

Napa Valley 1839 FC was looking for its second victory of its first Women’s Premier Soccer League campaign Sunday evening as it hosted the San Francisco Nighthawks at Justin-Siena High School, but fell 6-3 in a match that was evenly contested despite the lopsided score.

“The result is deceiving. We had a lot of scoring opportunities and the rhythm but failed to capitalize in major key moments of the match, and that was the difference," 1839 FC head coach Ben Solomon said after the match at Dodd Stadium.

Experience was the deciding factor as the Nighthawks (3-3-1) converted in the majority of their approaches at goal while 1839 FC missed in numerous moments where it had the opportunity to take the lead after trailing twice.

It didn’t take long for San Francisco to take a lead. The visitors got a brace from Ashley Jordan 12 minutes into the match, finishing her first two opportunities against Napa’s goalkeeper Grace Vlandis to make it 2-0.

Instances before Jordan netted her second goal, Tessa Salvestrin nearly equalized for 1839 FC. But her effort hit the crossbar defended by Raquel Lau, beginning a string of unfortunate misses for the home side throughout the match.

Despite trailing early, Napa Valley (1-6) responded in the 25th minute with an impressive run by Salvestrin. She dribbled the ball more than 50 yards and finished the play on her own, netting her third goal of the season.

Two minutes later, the Wine Country side equalized after Carra Hymel assisted Jenna Patterson with a penetrating pass that left the Nighthawks' back line unbalanced. When it appeared the first half would end in a 2-2 scoreline, Napa Valley players and supporters were left confused after the linesman raised his flag to signify an offside on a Nighthawks attacking play and the center referee let play continue. Danielle Vidal went on to capitalize and score the third goal for her side on a Keely Roy through ball to give the visitors a 3-2 lead at the half.

Napa Valley kicked off the second half with a lot of energy and having majority possession of the ball. With momentum on their side, the hosts equalized the match once again thanks to outstanding play from Hymel. The midfielder added a goal to her already superb performance in the 54th minute with a hard strike after she intercepted a ball in the midfield and dribbled it up field generating a fantastic lone play. The opportunities for the home side to finally take a lead presented themselves, but unfortunately the fourth goal never arrived.

“Our girls had a good performance. But when you're facing off against an experienced and talented side like the San Francisco Nighthawks, you have to score when given the opportunity or you’ll get punished,” Solomon said.

Before the Nighthawks took the lead once more, 1839 FC failed to capitalize on two major plays that would have given it the lead. The first came in the 67th minute when Salvestrin gave a quality pass that left Patterson with an open shot at goal, but struck it directly to San Francisco’s Aubrey Mclin’s hands. The goalkeeper came up big once more in the 73rd minute when she prevented Olivia Jessee from scoring on a one-on-one opportunity constructed by an amazing play that derived from Blythe Obar.

More than 30 visiting fans in attendance went on to celebrate on three more occasions as the Nighthawks wrapped up the match with a brace courtesy of Marissa Vazquez and a penalty converted by Keely Roy.

Napa Valley 1839 FC will look to move on quickly from the defeat as it hosts FC Davis (3-1-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dodd Stadium. Tickets are available at napavalley1839.com or at the stadium gate beginning at 6 p.m. on game day.