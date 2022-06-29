Women's and Men's Soccer: Nighthawks hold off 1839 FC, 6-3

Napa Valley 1839 FC was looking for its second victory of its first Women’s Premier Soccer League campaign Sunday evening as it hosted the San Francisco Nighthawks at Justin-Siena High School, but fell 6-3 in a match that was evenly contested despite the lopsided score.

“The result is deceiving. We had a lot of scoring opportunities and the rhythm but failed to capitalize in major key moments of the match, and that was the difference," 1839 FC head coach Ben Solomon said after the match at Dodd Stadium.

Experience was the deciding factor as the Nighthawks (3-3-1) converted on the majority of their approaches at goal. Meanwhile, 1839 FC missed in numerous moments where it had the opportunity to take the lead after trailing twice.

It didn’t take long for San Francisco to take a lead. The visitors got a brace from Ashley Jordan 12 minutes into the match, finishing her first two opportunities against Napa Valley goalkeeper Grace Vlandis, a 2019 Napa High product, to make it 2-0.

Just before Jordan netted her second goal, St. Helena resident Tessa Salvestrin nearly equalized for 1839 FC. But the 2022 Justin-Siena graduate’s effort hit the crossbar defended by goalkeeper Raquel Lau, beginning a string of unfortunate misses for the home side throughout the match.

Napa Valley (1-6) finally responded in the 25th minute with an impressive run by Salvestrin. The Saint Mary’s College signee dribbled the ball more than 50 yards and finished the play on her own, netting her third goal of the season.

Two minutes later, the Wine Country side equalized after Carra Hymel assisted Jenna Patterson with a penetrating pass that left the Nighthawks' back line unbalanced. When it appeared the first half would end in a 2-2 scoreline, Napa Valley players and supporters were left confused after the linesman raised his flag to signify an offside on a Nighthawks attacking play and the center referee let play continue. Danielle Vidal went on to score on a Keely Roy through ball to give the visitors a 3-2 lead at the half.

Napa Valley kicked off the second half with a lot of energy and having the majority of possession. With momentum on their side, the hosts equalized the match once again thanks to outstanding play from Hymel. The midfielder added a goal to her already superb performance in the 54th minute with a hard strike after she intercepted a ball in the midfield and dribbled it up field, generating a fantastic lone play. The opportunities for the home side to finally take a lead presented themselves, but the fourth goal never arrived.

“Our girls had a good performance,” Solomon said. “But when you're facing off against an experienced and talented side like the San Francisco Nighthawks, you have to score when given the opportunity or you’ll get punished.”

Before the Nighthawks took the lead once more, 1839 FC failed to capitalize on two major plays that would have given it the lead. The first came in the 67th minute when Salvestrin gave a quality pass that left Patterson with an open shot at goal, but struck it directly to San Francisco’s Aubrey Mclin’s hands. The goalkeeper came up big once more in the 73rd minute when she prevented Pacific Union College standout Olivia Jessee from scoring on a one-on-one opportunity constructed by an amazing play that derived from Blythe Obar.

More than 30 visiting fans in attendance went on to celebrate on three more occasions as the Nighthawks wrapped up the match with a brace courtesy of Marissa Vazquez and a penalty converted by Roy.

Napa Valley 1839 FC was to host FC Davis (3-1-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dodd Stadium, before visiting Lamorinda United at Orinda’s Wilder Fields at 7 p.m. Saturday and hosting its season finale against Lamorinda at 7 p.m. July 6. Tickets to the two home games are available at napavalley1839.com or at the gate beginning at 6 p.m.

Men's playoffs

1839 FC 2, FC Davis 0, OT

Late-night heroics by defender Paris Martins secured 1839 FC a National Premier Soccer League Golden Gate Conference semifinal ticket for the first time in club history with its comeback win over the visiting Lions Saturday night at Justin-Siena.

More than 500 fans at Dodd Stadium saw Martins score the winner in the 105th minute.

“It felt amazing. All the boys have been putting in a lot of work and we came out tonight to play and got the win,” Martins said after receiving the Mira Winery Man of the Match Award. “We need to make sure to stay healthy both physically and mentally and keep following the coaches’ game plan. We’re excited and ready for the second round of playoffs.”

Napa Valley stepped onto the pitch with an offensive mindset of attempting to mirror its impressive June 11 performance, where 1839 FC came out victorious over these Lions, 8-1. But this time the visitors had other plans.

The sides went into halftime scoreless, but FC Davis took advantage of an inattentive Napa back line on a throw-in that was headed in by Robert Mejia past backup goalkeeper Sucre Herrera in the 55th minute.

Napa Valley responded with strong play from substitute Guilherme Martins, giving life to the team managed by Mark Corbett and newly assigned assistant coach Rogelio Ochoa.

The Brazilian striker made his presence felt instantly with pressure up top and causing dangerous opportunities. The FC Davis goalkeeper made two impressive saves in his goal box on hard shots by Oscar Ortiz and Pavon before a rebound landed in front of Guilherme Martins’ feet, resulting in a well located strike that equalized the game and electrified the stadium.

“Coming off the bench, I was really focused and that’s how soccer is,” Guilherme Martins said. “Whenever you have these opportunities, you have to stay ready and take advantage of them. It was an amazing feeling to contribute with an important goal, especially in the playoffs.”

With a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes, 1839 FC went to overtime for the first time this season. But a beautiful play near the end of the first half of extra time saw five players connect passes. Beginning with defender Sal Gomez and culminating with midfielder Miguel Galvan Lara assisting, Paris Martins was sneaked a hard strike past the impressive FC Davis goalkeeper Charlie Janssen.

Napa Valley 1839 FC will continue its journey to a first conference title on July 9 when it visits No. 2 seed El Farolito for a challenging conference semifinal at San Francisco’s Boxer Stadium that is slated to kick off at noon. It will be the second time these clubs face off in that venue this year with Napa looking to avenge their 1-0 defeat from April 9.

“We are going to El Farolito in the semifinal, and I think the boys are really excited to be able to put that wrong right,” Corbett said. “It was an even game last time we played them, so we’re expecting another tough one. We’ll be fully rested and well prepared for July 9.”