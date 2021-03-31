Women's College Golf: Silverado Showdown returns to Napa next week

“It’s going to be a good event.”

Stanford, Houston, TCU and the University of Arizona had to pull out of the tournament, Colorado head coach Anne Kelly said.

“It’s just turned into one of the premier events in college golf,” said Kelly, who is in her 24th season at Colorado. “The staff at Silverado does such a great job and they make us feel so welcome.”

There is a practice round on April 4. Players will start from the No. 1 and 10 tees beginning at 8 a.m. the first two rounds. There will be an 8 a.m. shotgun for the final round.

The tournament is not open to the general public. It’s open to Silverado members for spectating.

The players will be challenged by a course that has hosted PGA Tour events over the last seven years, with the Frys.com Open and Safeway Open.

“Another reason why the tournament is so popular is because it’s such a great golf course, and it’s a really good tune-up for the Pac-12 (Championships),” said Kelly. “It’s just such a great test of golf.