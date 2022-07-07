Women's Premier Soccer League: Napa Valley 1839 FC ends on tying note

“We don’t like to lose, so we wanted to show them that the last loss didn’t mean anything,” Obar after receiving the Mira Winery Player of the Match Award. “We wanted to show that we’ve been working hard all season.”

When it appeared the Orinda-based club would spoil 1839 FC’s season finale, the Frisco, Texas native and Dallas Baptist University standout made a coast-to-coast run in the 90th minute that caused everyone in the stands to erupt with excitement. The speedy defender dribbled upfield, passed to midfielder Lilly Lambird, got the ball right back, and netted the equalizer after sprinting more than 80 yards.

“In my mind,” Obar said, “I was like, ‘They don’t have a goalkeeper.’ I called for the ball and was like ‘I’m going to go.’ So I just went, saw Lilly, and connected in a give-and-go, using their strategy against them.”

Napa Valley’s game plan for the evening revolved around compact defensive play and taking advantage of counter attacks when space opened up.

Lamorinda (7-1-2), which until Wednesday’s result was sitting atop the WPSL Pac-North Conference standings, threatened by having the majority of ball possession in large portions of the contest. Despite that, 1839 FC had an X factor in 2022 Justin-Siena graduate Tessa Salvestrin that paved the way for a comeback.

Unlike their encounter in Orinda four nights before, when Napa Valley fell 10-1, the wine country side defended its ground and exploited the opponent’s weaknesses — one of those being speed in the wings and not being able to contain the Saint Mary’s College-bound Salvestrin.

“She’s unstoppable, so there’s one way of stopping her and that’s by fouling,” 1839 FC head coach Ben Solomon said of the team's captain.

Napa Valley (2-7-1) struck first in the 30th minute on an outstanding demonstration of defensive and offensive efforts by Salvestrin. The striker recovered a ball in her own half and played midfielder Carra Hymel, who took on one defender before timing her assist perfectly and allowing Salvestrin to complete her run for an easy shot that gave her side a temporary 1-0 lead.

“Her being on the field is a focal point for us — she slows down the opponent,” Solomon said. “Her goal is one that we’ve wanted all season, attacking the space and making a run for a simple tap-in.”

Unfortunately for 1839 FC, Lamorinda capitalized on the one major mistake Napa Valley made in the first half. A miscommunication between defender Jenna Patterson and goalkeeper Grace Vlandis in the dying minutes of the half caused a collision on a clearance attempt that left a loose ball for an easy goal from the right foot of Adalie Hernández.

Hernández struck again just five minutes into the second half to quickly turn the score around in favor of the visitors, 2-1.

In spite of the rapid turn of events, 1839 FC demonstrated grit and strong defensive play against a visiting side that went all-out into attack mode. With more players on the offensive end for Lamorinda, an abundance of space was open for Salvestrin. This ultimately turned the tables in favor of the home team. Between the 75th and 79th minutes, Salvestrin was the victim of two aggressive fouls that resulted in Lamorinda red cards. One of those ejected was goalkeeper Jackie Kelly, who had no choice but to bring down Salvestrin in order or prevent the equalizer.

“They move the ball really well. We limited their spaces today and that helped us be effective,” Solomon said of Lamorinda. “At halftime we were a little concerned about our composure on the ball, but that’s to be expected when they're a really good opponent. Once we started moving the ball well, we competed and, of course, came out with a tie.”

Composure, movement and effectiveness all came in the final minute of the match via Obar, giving 1839 FC supporters one final celebration at home to end the first amateur women’s soccer season in Napa Valley history.

“This season has been nothing but a success,” Solomon added. “We’ve been going up against some top clubs. We're really happy with the rhythm we ended the season with and that we achieved.”

Napa Valley 1839 FC heads into its first offseason with a promising future filled with a foundation of talented players who began playing with each other only in May.

Visit napavalley1839.com or contact Ben Solomon at ben@napavalley1839.com for more information on 1839 FC or WPSL team tryouts.