Youth Baseball/Softball: Calistoga Little League celebrates turning 60

Calistoga Little League celebrated its 60th anniversary with Saturday’s Opening Day ceremony at Tedeschi Field.

The league was legally incorporated on May 15, 1962, when documents establishing the "Calistoga Baseball Association" signed by Calsitogans John Marconi, Edmund Molinari and Peter Tedeschi were certified by the California Secretary of State, Frank M. Jordan.

The original articles of incorporation were notarized by Milina Howard, who was born in Calistoga in 1917.

With the exception of the 2020 season, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has operated continuously for six decades.

This year’s board members are Joan Johnson (president), Keegan Barrett (equipment manager), Amy Bourdeau (player agent), Aime Dunstan (sponsorship manager), Brian Fennen (secretary), Erinn Maloney (coach coordinator), Mandi Robledo (safety officer), Karan Schlegel (treasurer) and Patricia Torres (snack shack manager).

The coaching staffs include Juniors baseball Spartans manager David Chavez and coaches Shane Kohler, Jose Hernandez and Flavio Fernandez; Juniors softball Wildcats manager Jeremy Grove and coach Nik Gutierrez; Majors baseball Bulldozers manager Chris Dunstan; Minors baseball Patriots manager Darren Bohan and coach Dakota Bohan; Minors softball Sparks manager Joan Johnson and coach Pete Fitzpatrick; Super Rookies Bruins manager Rudy Gonzalez and coach Jesus Pena; Coach Pitch baseball Vipers managers Matt Gamble and Doug Allan and coach Kenny Tyler; and Tee Ball managers Brian Harlan and David Avina.

Visit clubs.bluesombrero.com/calistogallca for more information about the league.

