Youth Softball: Soscol wins 2, Conwell splits 2

K&S Asphalt came back from a five-run deficit with a six-run second inning to tie it, but Soscol Auto Body prevailed 10-6 in a Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Major Division contest Thursday night at Kiwanis Park.

Winning pitcher Sammie Kennedy (2 for 3) and Melia Shimel (3 for 3) singled to open the game and both scored, Ada Blanton and Maddy Huss walked and scored, and Izzy Benelli reached on a fielder’s choice and scored for a 5-0 Soscol Auto Body lead.

K&S went up 6-5 in the top of the second when Lola Ames (1 for 2) singled and Sophia Tavizon and Mattea Buhman walked to load the bases. Baylee Sinan walked in Ames, Izzy Chase (1 for 1, 2 walks) singled in Tavizon and Buhman, and Malina Viruet (2 for 2) singled in Sinan and Chase.

In the bottom of the second, Shimel singled and scored on a single by pitcher Jovanna Hurley (1 for 2) to tie the game, 6-6.

In the third, Makenzie Matoza (1 for 2) opened the winning rally with a triple. After an out, Emme Warner reached base when the K&S pitcher nabbed Matoza at the plate for the second out. But Courtney Short and Desiree Griffith were hit by pitches to load the bases for Kennedy, who singled in two runs. Griffith stole home and Kennedy scored on a Shimel single to make it 10-6.

Soscol Auto Body 4, R.E. Maher Construction 3

Soscol, after taking a 1-0 lead in the first when Desiree Griffith (2 for 2, RBI, 2 runs scored) tripled and scored on a Maddy Huss groundout Tuesday night, had to come back after Maher’s Ally Michie singled and Emily Glakeler walked and both scored in the top of the fourth for a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Sammie Kennedy singled and scored on Griffith’s double, Griffith scored on a Huss single, and Huss (1 for 2) stole home for a 4-2 lead.

Emerson Stevens led off Maher’s fifth with a walk. After two outs, Noelle Rofkahr and Alexis Lund walked to load the bases and Michie walked in Stevens to make it 4-3. But the next batter was out and the game was called because of the 100-minute time limit.

Conwell Insurance 17, MIV Insurance 6

In Tuesday’s Senior Division game, Conwell scored three in the first, seven in the second and seven in the fourth to dominate Malloy Imrie and Vasconi Insurance.

Claire Halsey was 2 for 3 with a walk, 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored, Bella Nelson 2 for 3 with a double, 3 RBIs and 1 run scored, and Liz Garcia 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored to lead the winners at the plate. Also with contributing offensively for Conwell were Jordan Allen (1 for 1, RBI, 2 walks, 3 runs scored), Ryann Chaddock (1 fore 4, RBI, 2 runs scored), Bella Cook (1 for 3, RBI, run scored), Maggie Carmichael (1 for 3, RBI 2 runs scored), Cassie Jones (RBI, run scored) and Antonia Cuevas (2 walks, 2 runs scored).

Hitting for MIV were Mia Griffith (2 for 2, run scored), Lindsay Fineberg (1 for 2, run scored), Jill Harnois (1 for 2) and Savannah Blanco (1 for 2, run scored).

Piper Johnson walked, was hit by a pitch, and scored twice, and winning pitcher Sarah Husted drew 2 walks and scored a run.

AMP Construction 5, Conwell 3

In a Senior Division game on June 23, AMP opened the game with two runs when Lex Kewell and Lauren Nicklas walked and scored.

Conwell pulled with 2-1 in the bottom of the first when Jordan Allen (1 for 3) singled, took second on a Liz Garcia (1 for 2) sacrifice bunt, and scored on a single by Sasha Mufich (1 for 3). Conwell tied it 2-2 in the second when Izzy Nelson (1 for 3) tripled and scored on a single by Maggie Carmichael (1 for 2).

But AMP took a 5-2 lead in the top of the seventh when Dessi Garcia (1 for 4) singled, Nicklas walked, and both scored on a double by Noleen Cichon (2 for 4). Cichon scored on a two-out double by Brooklyn Miller (1 for 3).

Conwell pulled with 5-3 in the bottom half when Carmichael reached on catcher’s interference and scored on a two-out double by Aby Sims (3 for 3) before a groundout ended the rally.

