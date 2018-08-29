That’s the question I’ve been asking since I saw the list of candidates running for local office in this November’s election.
If you haven’t seen it, it’s a short list.
In Calistoga, there is one challenger for two seats on the city council, both occupied by incumbents, and the incumbent mayor is running uncontested for a fourth term.
The situation is pretty much the same in St. Helena, where the incumbent mayor is challenged by one candidate, a current council member. No one will be on the ballot challenging a city council member.
Further, no one is running against anyone seated on the school board of the Napa Valley Unified School District.
Where are all the candidates?
It’s not like people have stopped complaining about issues in the community.
As the new editor for this paper, I covered my first city planning meeting Aug. 21. It was standing room only with residents who opposed a new gas station, restaurant, and car wash to be built at the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road.
I’m told that’s not an unusual turnout for meetings when new developments are proposed.
And there are other issues Calistogans are up in arms about, like vast increases in water rates.
I asked the mayor about the lack of competition for his job, and he said although people are not pleased with particular issues, overall -- with an emphasis on "overall" -- Calistogans are satisfied with the way the city is being run.
“There are no particular lightning rod issues,” he said, and until the city council does something blatantly egregious, things will stay that way.
“In our form of democracy, no one should run uncontested. I’ve often said I don’t think it’s right or correct, but someone has to pick up the ball and run with it.”
Picking up the ball and running with it takes a lot of time and effort, however, and a lot people don’t have that kind of time. They have full-time jobs. They commute daily to and from work so they can support themselves and their families, so they can live in one of the most expensive places to live in the U.S. (There are three more issues people are upset about right there: traffic, housing, and the cost of living.)
Serving on the city council is a large commitment. It requires not only attending regular meetings, but hours and hours of preparation, reading through 200–300 pages of documents, sifting through the technical language, and then deciding, publicly, and on record, which course of action best serves the town.
Elected officials get a stipend of a couple hundred dollars a month.
In most communities, a large percentage of those who serve are retired or are people who have flexible schedules, such as doctors and lawyers, Canning said.
Don Williams would like the chance to pick up the ball and run with it. He’s the one new candidate running for city council.
He’s retired and doesn’t need the money. He said he’s got plenty of books to read and tennis games to play, and wasn’t necessarily looking for something to do, but, he feels a sense of duty. He said he has been thinking about running for office for a while, and “If not now, when?”
He’s not a career politician, he said, but keeps his ears open and listens to complaints, some justified, some not. And he wants to feel he’s done something to make a difference in the community.
“There’s the notion, what is a person waiting for?” he said. “I’ve got some qualities -- either by luck or through work -- so that maybe I can be of service.”
Others might feel a sense of duty as well, but other issues get in the way of running for office. Maybe it's their health. Others feel they haven’t been here very long and don’t know enough about the town.
“They are interested (in running) but don’t feel connected enough … some are cynical, or a sense of involvement is not as compelling,” Williams said.
Which might explain where all the young faces are.
Both Calistoga and St. Helena are also populated with aging communities. Generationally speaking, the older generation believes in giving back to the community. They grew up believing President John F. Kennedy’s proclamation “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”
Today, maybe younger people aren’t thinking what they can do to make the town better because they are too busy working, raising a family, or are just not invested in the community or civically focused.
And before taking office, there is the campaigning. Going to door, shaking hands, asking for campaign money. Putting yourself out there for public scrutiny. Any skeletons in the closet? Better not be.
Serving in city government can also be a thankless job. People get mad at you. Those in office submit themselves to public criticism and condemnation. Sometimes they get corralled at Cal Mart or Sunshine Foods to listen to complaints like ‘Why aren’t you fixing the pot holes on my street?’ or ‘I don’t want (X, Y or Z) in my backyard.’
It takes a thick skin to put up with that.
Speaking of putting up with things, earlier this year, a certain percentage of St. Helena’s population called for the ouster of Mayor Alan Galbraith, and he withstood a recall campaign that went on for months. The issue was finally settled in mediation.
Who needs that?
One also would hope to be able to maintain a certain amount of decorum in the face of opposition.
In 2012, then Calistoga Councilmember Carl Sherrill stormed out of a public council meeting because he disagreed with the other council members. He resigned shortly thereafter.
Calistoga Councilmember Irais Lopez-Ortega remembers voting for Sherrill because of his support for the Latino community. She was also in the habit of watching the council meetings on video.
“I was in shock. I was super, super disappointed,” she said of his outburst.
Lopez-Ortega applied for his open seat and was voted in.
She is the only woman and only Latino on the city council. Initially, she had no knowledge of the workings of city government, “even the basic stuff,” she said.
She owns two businesses, both elder care facilities which operate 24/7, is a mother and a grandmother. And English is not her native tongue.
But she never lets any of that get in her way of her council position, she said. “The main thing is I want to serve the community.”
It’s double the work for her, because English is her second language, she said, and she reads documents using a dictionary for translation.
“It is time-consuming, with meetings, events, commissions, but it’s a great opportunity to learn how things happen and serve the community.”
Some Latinos in the community are reluctant to run for office because they are legally not eligible, and others don’t speak English well enough or at all.
Though she puts up with complaints from residents, Lopez-Ortega said she is kind of disappointed when she sees people complain about issues and decisions the council makes.
“You have to be a council member to see in reality why some things have to be the done a certain way,” she said. You’d have to be an expert to understand all the details of certain projects put before the council, “But you can pick up the most important details having to do with the General Plan or finances,” she said.
It can be challenging and “It’s a lot of stuff, but I think everybody should serve in some way.”