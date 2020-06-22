Chefs team up for Feed Napa Now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A coalition of Napa chefs, restaurateurs, caterers, farmers and residents have teamed up to launch Feed Napa Now this week in an effort to take care of families in Napa now, as well as at any time in the future when food assistance is critical.

As all Californians were directed to stay home except for essential job and shopping needs, a group of business owners from the Napa restaurant community began group telephone calls, nearly daily, to brainstorm next steps and how to best take care of their people, their employees and families.

“Some of us felt that we really needed to have a better mechanism in place to help people that are worse off than we are,” said Chuck Meyer, owner of Napa Palisades Saloon and First & Franklin Marketplace. “Our first thought was that a lot of people had been laid off, what about their kids, how could we help?” These conversations led to the development of Feed Napa Now.

Ken Frank, chef and owner of La Toque Restaurant in The Westin Verasa Napa, has been helping feed people at Napa shelter. Meyer and Frank kept the conversations going, sparking the formation of the coalition.