Chris Craiker, Architex Angle: Can affordable housing be eco-friendly?

After years of planning and design, Napa Creek Village started construction in 2016 for a Zero Energy Project, ZEP community.

Five years later, it has gone through multiple bankruptcy lawsuits, and with a $12 million bank obligation, it was sold for around $7 million. It will probably take another $5 million to complete the 46,000 square-foot housing project. Based on the total construction cost, the projected budget would be over $370 per square foot, comparable to a custom single-family home in Napa.

What went wrong? More importantly, can affordable housing be built that is sustainable, affordable, and eco-friendly?

Napa Creek Village was intended to provide substantial high-energy conservation, sustainability, and zero energy use by collecting energy with extensive solar panels and gray water recycling. It was to be the state of the art of zero energy use while meeting Napa City’s affordability requirements for eight of the total 48 units.

Originally designed as work-force housing and to be sold as condominiums, the project will now be rented at today’s elevated market rates with eight units kept at low to medium income rental levels. So much for workforce housing affordability.