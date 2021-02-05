Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: How California cities deal with the housing shortage

The high price of housing, the pandemic and a chronic shortage of skilled labor has driven housing prices over the top. Rents are dropping, which discourages new construction, and ballooning building costs discouraging new home construction. And systemic resistance to providing housing for all segments of our society is driving Californians out of the state, or worst: on to the street.
Some cities are taking this seriously and working to build not only more housing, but more effective processing. Some municipalities, like Napa, discourage innovation and prolong the process as long as possible.
Other communities and cities are working hard to solve the problems of workforce housing for the low income and homeless. Some examples are noted below.
Sacramento has recently developed a General Plan update to allow up to four units to be developed on a single residential lot. The state currently allows up to three: a main residence, and ADU, or granny flat, of up to 1,200 sq. ft. and a JADU or junior granny flat within the residence.
Sacramento 2040 General Plan when adopted would allow single-family homeowners to add up to three additional units on the property. Units must be similar in design and character.
Parking is always an issue and a challenge. However, when public transportation, bike paths and walkways are available, additional parking spaces are not required.
For Sacramento, this could speed up the improvements to communities left behind or in falling property values. Affordability and opportunity always increase housing, and this is a case to create appropriate quality housing within a community without degrading the quality of the community.
For more on this see cityofsacramento.org/Community-Development/Planning/Major-Projects/General-Plan.
Los Angeles has another approach to housing its exploding homeless population. This is more than down-on-their-luck jobless or low-income paycheck-to-paycheckers who have gone over the edge and are falling into a homeless abyss. (latimes.com/homeless-housing/story/2021-01-18/los-angeles-homeless-housing-project-vignes-street)
The city created a highbred of permanent and yet temporary, mid-rise facilities. Two buildings constructed of shipping containers will have 132 housing units in an edgy but exciting design. Construction was expedited by authorities anxious to get people into housing ASAP. Even if temporary. It took five months and the cost of $200,000 per bed to construct 232-bed shelter. Believe it or not, this was a bargain.
Carlsbad, an Orange County high-end coastal community, went out to revitalize a struggling historic barrio neighborhood within a mile of the beach, adjacent to a freeway but close to high-performing schools, a community park and senior center. The community, city officials and an aggressive developer, Innovative Housing Opportunities, have plans for 90 new garden-style apartment homes for workforce families, low and very low-income occupants. It takes a village, with all community components cooperating, to solve a mutual chronic problem.
COVID-19 has affected all forms of housing. The Cares Act has allowed the county to sidestep the usual convoluted ears taking process to find funds for affordable housing and homeless. And environmental review was expedited but not eliminated.
The pandemic and our worsening housing crisis collided in 2020. An initial review suggested there are 150,000 homeless people statewide, but the count doesn’t include couch surfers, out of work vineyard workers and maybe three times that in this pandemic.
For many of us, that’s a number we don’t have to personally deal with. However, as our population ages and lose essential worker support staff and store workers because of lack of affordable housing, we will be the losers.
Here are some housing issues we need to deal with:
- COVID-19 has back-burnered our housing crisis but it hasn’t gone away.
- Exploding construction costs, dwindling labor supplies and unpredictable material delivery are killing the housing market.
- Both renters and mortgage-holders need a lot of help.
- Rents are dipping, temporarily but will surge when the pandemic levels out. As Napa home prices surge, fewer lower-income or workforce tenants will be able to stay.
- City officials need to work with the development community and neighborhoods to make affordable housing a priority, not kick the can down the road.
We need to think locally, regionally and statewide about spending more on lower-income housing as the “bottom-up” process for making Napa survive and prosper after this pandemic and the past national nightmare.
Chris D. Craiker, AIA/NCARB, is a Napa architect with Craiker Architects & Planners. He has been designing sustainable buildings for more than 40 years.