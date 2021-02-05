Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: How California cities deal with the housing shortage

The high price of housing, the pandemic and a chronic shortage of skilled labor has driven housing prices over the top. Rents are dropping, which discourages new construction, and ballooning building costs discouraging new home construction. And systemic resistance to providing housing for all segments of our society is driving Californians out of the state, or worst: on to the street.

Some cities are taking this seriously and working to build not only more housing, but more effective processing. Some municipalities, like Napa, discourage innovation and prolong the process as long as possible.

Other communities and cities are working hard to solve the problems of workforce housing for the low income and homeless. Some examples are noted below.

Sacramento has recently developed a General Plan update to allow up to four units to be developed on a single residential lot. The state currently allows up to three: a main residence, and ADU, or granny flat, of up to 1,200 sq. ft. and a JADU or junior granny flat within the residence.

Sacramento 2040 General Plan when adopted would allow single-family homeowners to add up to three additional units on the property. Units must be similar in design and character.