Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part article.
“Grammy, are we all going to die soon?” my 7-year-old granddaughter asked.
“Why do you ask such a question, sweetie?” I replied.
“I heard you and your friends talking about having only 10 years left and that scares me,” replied the child as she manipulated the iPad with much greater skill than her grandmother.
“No, my dear, we are not going to die.”
The child was reacting to overheard snippets of an animated conversation among friends deeply concerned about the climate emergency we all face. This gave me pause. I thought back to my 7-year-old self. My greatest worry at the start of second grade was whether I might have the 24-piece box of Crayolas or if I had to settle for the boring 16-piece set.
We needn’t accept the current climate trajectory, but we must understand what’s at stake without comprehensive, concerted action on the part of each of us. Not surprisingly, it turns out that our health status and the changing climate are thoroughly intertwined.
A report published by the US Global Change Research Program, “The Impacts of Climate Change on Human Health in the United States: A Scientific Assessment” (USGCRP, 2016) health2016.globalchange.gov/) tells us that climate change impacts our health in two ways: changing the severity of already-present health conditions, and creating unprecedented or unanticipated health threats in places where they did not previously occur.
The report connects the dots between “climate drivers” and a broad range of health outcomes, shines a light on issues such as temperature-related death and illness, air quality impacts, extreme weather events, water-related illness, food safety, nutrition and distribution, mental health and well-being and vulnerable populations of particular concern. (My next article will explore these topics.)
According to the report, “Climate change is a significant threat to the health of the American people. The impacts of human-induced climate change are increasing nationwide. Rising greenhouse gas concentrations (CO2, methane from natural gas and fracking, hydrofluorocarbons from refrigeration, and others) result in hotter temperatures, changes in precipitation, more frequent and intense weather events, and rising sea levels. These impacts endanger our health by affecting our food and water sources, the air we breathe, the weather we experience. As the climate continues to change, the risks to human health continue to grow.”
I have an obligation to see that my granddaughter, her generation and the generations that come after have the opportunity to grow up and grow old in a world that is strong and healthy. That won’t happen if my actions stop at patting myself on the back for using the compost bin.
I must be involved at a deeper level. I must learn all I can about the causes, effects and short- and long-term impacts of climate change from the diligent scientists whose life work is dedicated to saving the planet. I must help others understand the seriousness of the situation we are now in. I must lobby legislators, buttonhole decision-makers, hold leaders accountable. And, I must change the way I live to walk my talk.
In 1624 poet-philosopher John Donne wrote, “No man is an island, entire of itself. Each is a piece of the continent, a part of the main …” His poem concludes, “any man’s death diminishes me, for I am involved in mankind. Therefore, send not to know for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee.”
We are all involved in assuring that the warning bell of climate change does not foretell a catastrophic conclusion.
“Grammy, are we all going to die?”
“Not on my watch, precious child, not on my watch.”
Here are some simple, common sense reminders for staying cool and healthy during ever hotter summer days
— Prevent dehydration. Drink enough water and/or other liquids each day. Remember, little ones don’t necessarily say, “I’m thirsty,” and, those who are elderly may lose their sense of thirst. Avoid high-protein drinks and beverages with alcohol. If you or family members or employees must work outdoors during hot days, be sure safe drinking water is readily available. Take steps to provide shade and periods of rest beyond the typical “10 minute coffee break.”
— Stay cool. Open windows at night to let in the cool breezes. Close windows and shades in the morning to keep as much cool air in the house as possible. These simple steps mean that those with air conditioning do not have to run the AC, as long and those who cool living spaces with fans can do so more efficiently. Keep hand fans readily available. They’re inexpensive and they help. Many prescription medications interfere with the body’s ability to regulate temperature; read about side effects in the drug information inserts or talk with your doctor or pharmacist.
— Spare the Air. Plan ahead to reduce car trips, and carpool whenever possible to reduce single occupancy vehicle miles. Don’t park and idle; turn off the ignition when stopping even for short periods of time. Heed “spare the air” days. Check and change air filters whenever necessary, as frequently as every 1-2 months. (Doing so greatly improves the quality of inside air and helps air conditioners or heaters run more efficiently.) For those with asthma, be certain needed medications are readily at hand and take as prescribed.