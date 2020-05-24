Climate Connection: Bicycling during COVID-19

It is also critical to remember that being safe outside looks different today than it did a few months back. Riding safely always means wearing your helmet, utilizing hand signals for turns, and obeying the rules of the road as you would if you were in a vehicle. Even while riding, it’s important to maintain at least six feet of distance between yourself and any other rider or trail user.

Together, we can all help to flatten the curve of the coronavirus, and also flatten our own greenhouse gas emissions. Here are a few things you can do right now to celebrate Bike Month while getting some exercise and enjoying our great outdoors:

— Get Ready to Roll: Ensuring that your bike is safe and ready to roll is always the first step to a successful ride. Before every ride, check your A-B-C’s, Air, Brakes and Chain. We’ve posted a great tutorial video online at napabike.org to show you how, or call your local bike shop to schedule a tune-up. They’re open and would love to see you.

— Get the Kids Outside: Celebrating Bike Month and reducing your carbon footprint can be a fun activity for the whole family. We’ve designed a bike-themed scavenger hunt to get you and the kids active and outside on bikes. Get all the details online at napabike.org/scavenger

— Pledge to Ride: Take the Napa Bike Month Pledge to Ride your bike during the month of May. Sign up at www.napabike.org with your name and email, and each week throughout the month of May we’ll be selecting winners for great prizes.

Patrick Band is the executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition.