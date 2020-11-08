Climate Connection: The Yountville Five champions

Each year Napa Climate NOW! honors Napa County residents, businesses, elected officials and agencies who have made a significant contribution through their local climate actions.
This year’s Climate Champions award in the community group category goes to five Yountville residents who joined together to make Yountville a quieter, healthier, and more climate-smart town by persuading the town council to adopt an ordinance prohibiting the use of gasoline-powered leaf blowers.
The five are retired teachers Janet Clare-Gotch and Sherry Breitigam, retired real estate broker Doyaline Marchbanks, Master Gardener Penny Proteau, and well-known textile artist Marico Chigyo.
“Most people aren’t aware how polluting these are,” said Clare-Gotch. “The pollutants are concentrated in the immediate area. One gas leaf blower can affect the air quality for seven to 14 homes.”
According to the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the smog-forming emissions from just one hour of gas leaf blower use are equivalent to driving a Toyota Camry 1,100 miles, the approximate distance from Napa to Albuquerque (https://ww3.arb.ca.gov/msprog/offroad/sm_en_fs.pdf).
And in the South Coast Air Basin in and around Los Angeles, CARB estimates that total smog-forming emissions from small off-road engines (SOREs), the type used for lawn, garden and other outdoor power equipment, will exceed tailpipe emissions from passenger cars before 2022.
This is because auto emissions are decreasing with the adoption of electric vehicles and cleaner engines. CARB is currently working to both reduce SORE emissions and to incentivize the use of zero-emission equipment.
Yountville’s new ordinance is consistent with its 2016 Climate Action Plan, which specifically recommended action to ban gas leaf blowers, for an estimated reduction of the equivalent of two metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. Both Clare-Gotch and Breitigam served on the Yountville “Go Green” Team, the group of residents responsible for the plan.
Doy Marchbanks got the ball rolling for an ordinance to achieve that goal. Marchbanks was concerned with the public health effects of gas leaf blowers while viewing the plumes of dust and particles blown into the air for all to breathe. Researching pollution caused by gas leaf blowers, she learned that the particles can travel long distances and can contain toxins such as dust, mold, and fecal matter.
Noise pollution is another reason that more than 80 California cities have laws banning or restricting the use of gas leaf blowers (https://hdsupplysolutions.com/s/leaf_blower_noise_regulation). Battery-powered leaf blowers are as low as 56-65 decibels, compared to 102-115 decibels in gas-powered leaf blowers. Sustained noise over 85 decibels can cause permanent hearing damage to the operator.
Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Find us at Facebook or through http://napa.350bayarea.org
