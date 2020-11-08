Climate Connection: The Yountville Five champions

This is because auto emissions are decreasing with the adoption of electric vehicles and cleaner engines. CARB is currently working to both reduce SORE emissions and to incentivize the use of zero-emission equipment.

Yountville’s new ordinance is consistent with its 2016 Climate Action Plan, which specifically recommended action to ban gas leaf blowers, for an estimated reduction of the equivalent of two metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. Both Clare-Gotch and Breitigam served on the Yountville “Go Green” Team, the group of residents responsible for the plan.

Doy Marchbanks got the ball rolling for an ordinance to achieve that goal. Marchbanks was concerned with the public health effects of gas leaf blowers while viewing the plumes of dust and particles blown into the air for all to breathe. Researching pollution caused by gas leaf blowers, she learned that the particles can travel long distances and can contain toxins such as dust, mold, and fecal matter.