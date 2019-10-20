Most Napa County residents worry about the climate crisis — about 75%, according to a recent Yale University survey. And no wonder. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has made it clear that there is only a decade or so left to solve global warming before we cross dangerous, and perhaps irreversible tipping points. Yet most Napans still prefer not to talk about it. Why?
We often feel that the topic of climate change is too difficult to discuss because it brings up fear, dread, powerlessness and sometimes arguments. Besides, most people want to get along, so certain topics like politics, religion, and now global warming are avoided — the proverbial elephant at the dinner table.
But here is the kicker: people want to act according to their personally held beliefs, But when we start to examine what that might mean for our daily lives and our work, we come face to face with difficult choices.
People often cope with conflicting feelings through “compartmentalization.” The unsettling thought is simply separated from one’s normal daily life. For example, it is comforting to believe that government or technology will somehow find the solution, allowing us to continue on as usual.
But the feeling of unease only worsens with each newly reported 100-year flood, heat wave and firestorm. When time-sensitive legislation and technology stalls, our stress levels intensify because human brains are wired to dislike cognitive dissonance — two beliefs that don’t line up. So we become discouraged, or fall into denial or guilt.
How can an informed person live conscionably in this economy?
Most recognize the need to cut overall consumption, restrict fossil fuel use, communicate with elected representatives and advocate for a future powered by renewable energy. But the next step is to get comfortable talking about it and to do it in a way that won’t ruin a dinner party or alienate friends and family.
Picking the right time and place and understanding the audience are of utmost importance. However, if we remain forever silent, we will just be part of the problem. Our democracy requires citizen communication and participation — otherwise, special interests gladly muscle in.
The Yale study demonstrated the most effective method of discussing global warming is to make it personal. Almost every person from our county has a story about drought, heat waves and wildfires. Listening and sharing these personal stories, and understanding they are a result of climate change is the first step.
Next, we can share what we are doing about climate change. Maybe we drive less or bought a hybrid car or installed solar panels. Maybe we convinced our employer to utilize a video-conference instead of flying to a destination, saving time and money and reducing greenhouse gases at the same time.
A recent study by the University of Pennsylvania found that another key to making inroads and changing minds on global warming is to avoid making the discussion political. After all, global warming is an equal opportunity menace. Good will, not party affiliation, is what matters.
We will also feel more prepared if we are better informed, and if we practice with friends. Fortunately, there are lots of published resources available to turn to for facts, as well as resources to debunk climate denial myths and address other concerns.
This country is staring at a new frontier of climate change that compels citizen action. We have faced great adversity as a nation and generated great ingenuity. We have a history of adjusting to and even embracing new ways of life and new frontiers. Scientists, much of our government, and a growing segment of our business community now agree that the sooner we embrace this issue, the more likely we will head off the worst ravages of climate change. We can launch a whole new and exciting economy based on respect for our natural resources, the environment, and... each other. And we really need each other to make this happen.
The elephant at the table leans in, waiting for recognition, but global warming will not wait for long. Please talk about it, because future life on this planet and the present turmoil of the human heart really does depend on discussion and then action. By educating ourselves now, finding our voices, talking with friends and family, and making the time to write our legislators, we actually can make difference.
Climate Action: Consider joining groups like Napa Climate NOW!, which advocates for urgent action in response to our climate crisis. It meets once a month and allows a person to feel less alone with the problem.