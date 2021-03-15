Community Builders: 'Blue Skies' for mental health

Mentis supporters, elected officials and sponsors gathered online to bid on silent and live auction lots and a support a Fund-A-Need raising more than $225,000 at Mentis Napa’s “Blue Skies Ahead” annual fundraising event. Guests picked up gourmet meal-kit dinners from La Toque and singer Kellie Fuller kicked off bidding with a vocal rendition of “Blue Skies.”
Mentis provides bi-lingual, affordable mental health services to residents of Napa County.
The Doctors Company and E.R. Sawyer Jewelers anchored the evening with their commitment to support mental wellness in the Napa Valley. “We believe each of us has the capacity to improve our mental health, but not all of us have the resources to do so” – said Mentis Executive Director Rob Weiss, LCSW.
All proceeds from Saturday will be utilized to provide mental health and wellness services, from prevention to treatment, for residents of Napa County.
Garen and Shari Staglin, founders of a brain health research foundation One Mind, pledged $20,000 for the Fund A Need. “We are delighted to support Mentis,” said Shari Staglin.
The Fund A Need will help all ages and income levels in Napa County including Mentis prevention services with teens. Mentis works with teens throughout the county to identify strategies that will keep them feeling mentally healthy and strong before problems become insurmountable.
Many local wineries supported the night with auction lots and wine for the dinners. These included Alpha Omega Winery, Black Stallion Estate Winery, Bond, Cakebread Cellars, Charles Krug Winery, Chase Cellars, Chimney Rock Winery, Clos Pegase Winery, Colgin Cellars, Clos Pegase Winery, Corley Family Winery, Darioush, David Arthur Vineyards, Far Niente Winery, Groth Vineyard & Winery, Hanzell Vineyards, Honig Vineyard & Winery, Jones Family Vineyards, Laurel Glen Vineyards, Markham Vineyards, Opus One Winery, Punch Vineyards, The Pact, Robert Mondavi Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silver Oak – Twomey, Spottswoode Winery, Staglin Family Vineyards, Trefethen Family Vineyards, Truchard Vineyards and more.
Yacht Club’s Electric Boat regatta
The Napa Valley Yacht Club hosts its first Electric Boat Regatta for 2021 on March 28 at 10:30 a.m. The boats will run from the Yacht Club to the Southern Crossing and back for Sunday brunch.
The public is invited to join the brunch for $15 per person. The donations help raise funds for club improvements.
For more information or to make a reservation, contact Janie Salinger at tjsalinger1@comcast.new.
Please note Napa County COVID-19 rules will be followed and masks must be worn if you are not on your own boat, or sitting, eating and drinking.
