Community Builders: 'Blue Skies' for mental health

Mentis supporters, elected officials and sponsors gathered online to bid on silent and live auction lots and a support a Fund-A-Need raising more than $225,000 at Mentis Napa’s “Blue Skies Ahead” annual fundraising event. Guests picked up gourmet meal-kit dinners from La Toque and singer Kellie Fuller kicked off bidding with a vocal rendition of “Blue Skies.”

Mentis provides bi-lingual, affordable mental health services to residents of Napa County.

The Doctors Company and E.R. Sawyer Jewelers anchored the evening with their commitment to support mental wellness in the Napa Valley. “We believe each of us has the capacity to improve our mental health, but not all of us have the resources to do so” – said Mentis Executive Director Rob Weiss, LCSW.

All proceeds from Saturday will be utilized to provide mental health and wellness services, from prevention to treatment, for residents of Napa County.

Garen and Shari Staglin, founders of a brain health research foundation One Mind, pledged $20,000 for the Fund A Need. “We are delighted to support Mentis,” said Shari Staglin.