Community Builders: Call for nominations for Heart of Napa awards

The Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership (CVNL) has opened their call for nominations for the sixth annual Heart of Napa Awards to honor individuals and groups in Napa County who have stepped up in heroic ways during COVID-19 in 2020.
. Everyone is encouraged to honor the contributions and achievements of nonprofits, leaders, and volunteers by submitting nominations online by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22.
CVNL had to postpone then switch to a virtual platform last year, days before the event was scheduled to happen due to the mandatory shelter-in-place. In 2021, CVNL will once again be holding the event online, following health and safety regulations.
For the first time, and in response to the ongoing pandemic, the event will be free to all community members.
“Celebrating the work and successes of our nonprofit community is more important than ever,” said Linda Jacobs, CEO of CVNL. “We know many nonprofits have pivoted in creative and courageous ways this year to carry out their missions, programs, and activities.”
Heart of Napa gives $22,500 to outstanding nonprofits and the committed individuals who serve them. Nominations will be accepted in the following award categories: Excellence in Leadership, Achievement in Nonprofit Excellence, Corporate Community Service, Excellence in Board Leadership, Youth Volunteer of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year.
“Take a moment to review the six award categories and nominate in as many as you can: let’s recognize the humanity of those who work and volunteer within our nonprofit sector,” said Jacobs.
The virtual awards ceremony will take place on March 18, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12:30pm. All nominees and recipients will be honored at the event.
Submit your nominations or reserve your seats for the virtual event by visiting cvnl.org/heartevents. The community is also encouraged to donate to support future events: https://cvnl.org/why-cvnl/donate-now/.
