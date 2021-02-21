Community Builders: Cope welcomes new board members

Cope Family Center has elected Merle Smith, Robert Fowles and Lee Trucker to the board of directors.

Since her retirement from the fashion and retail industry and subsequent relocation to Napa two years ago, Smith has volunteered with various nonprofit organizations in Napa, including Cope.

“Cope’s mission is what first intrigued me to volunteer,” she said. “I believe that children are our future and all children deserve to be nurtured, supported and loved. Cope is there to provide the support parents need to do this.”

As she gained a deeper understanding of Cope’s work, she became interested in becoming more involved with the organization and served on the Human Resources Committee before joining the board in January.

When Fowles retired from Opus One last year after a 43-year career in finance and accounting, he brought his extensive experience and expertise to Cope’s Finance Committee. He now looks forward to having an even greater impact as a board member.

“I have been impressed with Cope Family Center and its mission since first learning about it,” he said.