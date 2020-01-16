Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership (CVNL) is asking the community to nominate for their 5th Annual Heart of Napa Awards. The awards ceremony and luncheon will take place on Thursday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Napa Valley Expo Chardonnay Hall.
Heart of Napa gives $22,500 to Napa nonprofits and the individuals who serve them. All nominees and recipients will be honored at the March ceremony.
Whether you nominate every year or have never nominated, CVNL encourages you to submit in one or multiple award categories. A new online nomination process has been implemented to make the process easier than ever. All nominations are due on Jan. 22 by 5 p.m.
Award categories and sponsors:
-- An executive director whose vision has inspired meaningful change will be recognized and receive $5,000 through the Excellence in Leadership Award (sponsorship open).
-- Achievement in Nonprofit Excellence (sponsorship open) and $5,000 will be awarded to an organization that has demonstrated exemplary service to their constituents.
-- The Volunteer of the Year will receive $5,000 and must be an individual who has provided outstanding service to a Napa nonprofit (sponsored by the Syar Foundation).
-- Five Youth Volunteer of the Year Awards will be presented to middle or high school students serving a Napa community, education, or faith nonprofit and each will receive $1,000 (sponsored by Redwood Credit Union).
-- An exceptional volunteer member of a Napa nonprofit board of directors will be recognized and given $2,500 through the Excellence in Board Leadership Award (sponsored by Comerica Bank).
-- The Corporate Community Service Award will be given to a business that has encouraged volunteerism among its employees (sponsored by Pacific Gas and Electric Company).
For event information, nomination submission guidelines, sponsorship, or to purchase tickets or tables, visit https://cvnl.org/heartevents/.