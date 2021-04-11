 Skip to main content
Community Builders: Help for Napa County kids and wild creatures

Community Builders: Help for Napa County kids and wild creatures

bird

A baby mockingbird gets help with rehabilitation at the Wildlife Rescue Center of Napa County.

 John Comisky.

Wildlife Rescue Center of Napa County (Napa County Wildlife Rescue) is the recipient of a $21,000 grant for general support from The David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund.

The Gotelli fund was established at Napa Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) in 2018 as a permanently endowed legacy fund to support organizations that seek to improve or sustain the welfare of small animals throughout Napa County.

The fund grants to agencies that focus on services related to the care, shelter, or provision of medical services that improve or sustain the welfare of small animals in Napa County. 

“These essential funds will be used to fill staffing gaps with paid hours, in preparation for the very busy baby season as we continue to be separated from many of our normal volunteer team,“ according to Napa County Wildlife Rescue board president, John Comisky.

“We are very proud to support the important work of Napa County Wildlife Rescue,” said NVCF President Terence Mulligan. “I saw their expertise and compassion first-hand a couple years ago, when a volunteer rescued a baby squirrel who had fallen from the redwood tree in my back yard.” 

For more information, visit Napa Wildlife Rescue at https://www.napawildliferescue.org or email the Wildlife Administrator at wildlifeadmin@napawildliferescue.org. NWR may be contacted by mail at P.O. Box 2571, Napa, CA 94558.

Donations may be made online at www.napawildliferescue.org/donate

For animals needing rescue or medical help, please call 707.224-HAWK (4295).

Read stories and see photos of the Wildlife Rescue Center of Napa County's work and its day-to-day operation on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Napa-Wildlife-Rescue-117530298358117.

Online preschool resources for families

Community Resources for Children has early learning opportunities for children who have missed out on preschool due to the pandemic

The need for early learning experiences did not stop when the pandemic started, but unfortunately many programs where children developed their early learning and socialization skills were forced to close.

Online classes and materials are available via curbside pick-up from Community Resources for Children (CRC).

Active Minds School Readiness Program is currently enrolling parents/caregivers and their children ages 3 to 4 in five-week, bilingual, early learning classes that start on April 12 via Zoom.

Priority for enrollment is given to dual language learners and children who have not yet had an opportunity to participate in an early learning program. Participating families receive an early learning “tool box” containing art supplies, games, materials, books and more to use during the class and keep for personal use in their homes.

Developmental screenings are completed before and after the series and are used to develop individualized development support plans. Participating adults receive coaching on how to promote growth and school readiness skill development.

Families and caregivers interested in participating in Active Minds can complete the online interest form or contact Stephany Reyes at ‪(707) 394-8445. ‬‬‬

