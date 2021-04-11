Community Builders: Help for Napa County kids and wild creatures

Donations may be made online at www.napawildliferescue.org/donate.

For animals needing rescue or medical help, please call 707.224-HAWK (4295).

Read stories and see photos of the Wildlife Rescue Center of Napa County's work and its day-to-day operation on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Napa-Wildlife-Rescue-117530298358117.

Online preschool resources for families

Community Resources for Children has early learning opportunities for children who have missed out on preschool due to the pandemic

The need for early learning experiences did not stop when the pandemic started, but unfortunately many programs where children developed their early learning and socialization skills were forced to close.

Online classes and materials are available via curbside pick-up from Community Resources for Children (CRC).

Active Minds School Readiness Program is currently enrolling parents/caregivers and their children ages 3 to 4 in five-week, bilingual, early learning classes that start on April 12 via Zoom.